Scorned Jennifer Lopez 'Recruiting Army of A-Listers' to 'Exact Brutal Revenge on Ben Affleck' for Ditching Her — As Rumors Rage He's Back With Ex Jennifer Garner

After dealing with the heartbreak of breaking things off with Affleck, 52, sources claim the pop star is finally "good and in a great place".

An insider revealed: "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.

"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyonce's Lemonade (about husband Jay-Z's infidelity). She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback. She would like to tour again in 2026."