Scorned Jennifer Lopez 'Recruiting Army of A-Listers' to 'Exact Brutal Revenge on Ben Affleck' for Ditching Her — As Rumors Rage He's Back With Ex Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly turning a new leaf by channeling her recent divorce from Ben Affleck into her music career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After a tumultuous relationship with the Batman v Superman actor that spanned several years and included two failed attempts at love, Lopez, 55, is said to be seeking musical inspiration from themes of "strength, courage, and perseverance" as she moves forward and inadvertently exact the ultimate "revenge" on ex-husband
After dealing with the heartbreak of breaking things off with Affleck, 52, sources claim the pop star is finally "good and in a great place".
An insider revealed: "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.
"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyonce's Lemonade (about husband Jay-Z's infidelity). She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback. She would like to tour again in 2026."
According to reports, the pop star is "recruting an army of A-list songwriters and musicians" to join the singer in her creative journey.
Amy Allen, Amy Wadge, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and Raye are among the talented individuals involved in crafting Lopez's upcoming project.
Lopez is also set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., in June.
Beyond her music career, Lopez is expanding her acting portfolio with projects like Office Romance and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and has embraced new opportunities and hobbies, such as horse riding at her LA residence.
She moved into the sprawling 2.5-acre estate earlier this year with her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme to ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom JLo was married between 2004 and 2014.
Insiders claimed: "Jennifer is focused on spending more time with her kids at their new home, riding horses, attending school plays, going to the theatre and focusing on her work opportunities."
Sources claim Lopez is finally feeling 'happy' and is "living her best life at the moment".
Affleck has reportedly been spending increased time with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
Following the Argo director's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor was hoping to get back with her.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.
"Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
Sources spoke to The Daily Mail about Lopez's upcoming project and the army of A-listers joining her to make it a reality.