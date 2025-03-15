Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennfer Lopez

Scorned Jennifer Lopez 'Recruiting Army of A-Listers' to 'Exact Brutal Revenge on Ben Affleck' for Ditching Her — As Rumors Rage He's Back With Ex Jennifer Garner

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is set to get 'revenge' on Ben Affleck

Profile Image

March 15 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly turning a new leaf by channeling her recent divorce from Ben Affleck into her music career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a tumultuous relationship with the Batman v Superman actor that spanned several years and included two failed attempts at love, Lopez, 55, is said to be seeking musical inspiration from themes of "strength, courage, and perseverance" as she moves forward and inadvertently exact the ultimate "revenge" on ex-husband

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has recruited sevral A-listers in the music industry to take on her new creative project.

Article continues below advertisement

After dealing with the heartbreak of breaking things off with Affleck, 52, sources claim the pop star is finally "good and in a great place".

An insider revealed: "Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce.

"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyonce's Lemonade (about husband Jay-Z's infidelity). She's working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback. She would like to tour again in 2026."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and Raye will work with Jennifer Lopez on her new project.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the pop star is "recruting an army of A-list songwriters and musicians" to join the singer in her creative journey.

Amy Allen, Amy Wadge, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and Raye are among the talented individuals involved in crafting Lopez's upcoming project.

Lopez is also set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., in June.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were only married for two years.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond her music career, Lopez is expanding her acting portfolio with projects like Office Romance and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and has embraced new opportunities and hobbies, such as horse riding at her LA residence.

She moved into the sprawling 2.5-acre estate earlier this year with her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme to ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom JLo was married between 2004 and 2014.

Insiders claimed: "Jennifer is focused on spending more time with her kids at their new home, riding horses, attending school plays, going to the theatre and focusing on her work opportunities."

Sources claim Lopez is finally feeling 'happy' and is "living her best life at the moment".

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's FOURTH Marriage! Reality TV Veteran Admits She's Going to Get Hitched Again — After Revealing She's Dating Mystery Man

Photo of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Sparks More Fears for Health as She Chokes Backs Tears And Struggles to Talk During Dollywood Anniversary Speech — After Rumors She's Hiding Crippling Depression in Wake of Husband Carl Dean's Death

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has been spending a lot of his time with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Affleck has reportedly been spending increased time with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Following the Argo director's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.

During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor was hoping to get back with her.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage.

"Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."

Sources spoke to The Daily Mail about Lopez's upcoming project and the army of A-listers joining her to make it a reality.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.