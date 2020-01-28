Place your bets! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Nelly, Jake Paul, T-Pain and more stars stepped out for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park in David Grutman’s Pegasus LIV Stretch Village in Hallandale, Florida, on January 25. Spectators watched in style as thoroughbred horse Mucho Gusto crossed the finish line to take home the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational purse.

The glitzy horse race was a family affair for J. Lo and A-Rod ahead of the “On the Floor” artist performing at the Super Bowl on February 2. Jennifer brought her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Alex’s daughter Natasha, 15, also tagged along for the fun day.

After the races, Nelly and T-Pain hit the stage to keep the party going into the evening. Other A-listers in attendance included Alec Monopoly, Cedric Gervais, Dave Portnoy, Kelly Olynyk and Miami Heat superstar Justise Winslow.

1/ST President and Chairman, Belinda Stronach, dished details about what sets the Pegasus Cup apart from other events. “It’s in Miami! That for sure sets it apart because Miami has a vibe. It’s a sexy vibe. The weather is great, the fashion is big,” she explained. “So, it’s become this fashion, lifestyle, great athleticism by the horses [and] by the jockeys and an overall fun experience.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from the event!