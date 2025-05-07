Your tip
All The Signs The Obamas Are Heading For The 'Divorce of the Century' — Their Summer Home Is Up For Sale, Michelle's Return to Therapy and Barack's Mysterious Dinner Date Without His Wife

Recent clues point to possible trouble in paradise for Barack and Michelle Obama.

May 7 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

The Obamas’ marriage might be entering its final term.

Fans have been buzzing with suspicion over the couple's relationship, as shocking moves like selling their summer home, Michelle's therapy comeback, and Barack’s secret dinner date fueling whispers of a split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Divorce rumors surrounding the couple have amplified in recent months, especially as Michelle has been missing from key events.

The power duo departed the White House in early 2017 after Barack's second term as the 44th president – but it looks like they might have traded their time there for a one-way ticket to Splitsville.

Divorce rumors first surfaced earlier this year when Barack made headlines attending two major events – Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration – without Michelle by his side.

Barack Enjoyed a Private Dinner in NYC Without Michelle

Barack recently spent a night out in New York City without his wife by his side.

Despite the former first lady insisting she was merely living out her decision to "own her life," new signs pointing to a rocky marriage emerged just last week.

On Friday, the 63-year-old former president was spotted out in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards without his wife.

Instead, he was joined by his half-sister, Auma Obama.

That was just the latest in a series of solo outings by the ex POTUS, sparking ongoing speculation about growing tension behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Michelle has also been spending more time with her brother Craig Robinson, especially during recent promotional events for their new podcast, IMO.

Observers point out how the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months.

While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.

The Obamas' Former Summer House Is Now For Sale

The former president and his wife revealed their their summer home is officially listed for sale.

Amid the growing concern, we revealed the pair recently put their Martha's Vineyard summer home on the market for $39 million.

The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.

They first rented the home in 2009 and enjoyed it so much the returned the following two summers.

Blue Heron Farm includes a 7,000-square-foot main house, a five-bedroom guest house, and extras like a barn, boathouse, and basketball and tennis courts.

Michelle Revealed She's Been Going to Therapy

Michelle admitted to going back to therapy in order to prepare for her life after being the First Lady.

During a recent podcast episode, Michelle also announced she's in "therapy" to help her prepare for the "next phase" of her life.

While discussing her reason to focus on mental health, Michelle said she needed support because she's "transitioning" after spending eight years in the White House.

She explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?

"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."

The mother-of-two noted the new chapter of her life has also been marked by her daughters – Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26 – growing up and leaving home.

Without the pressures of political life, raising children and tending to Barack's needs, Michelle said she's free to make her own choices.

She continued: "I'm an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I'm making is completely mine.

"I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."

Michelle further explained she's always been an "advocate" of therapy, which has been something she's participated in throughout her life, as she likened her recent return to counseling as a "tune-up."

Michelle admitted she's in therapy as rumors of a divorce spread.

She said: "Let me unwind some old habits. Let me sort through some old guilt that I've been carrying around. Let me talk about how my relationship with my mother has affected how I think about things.

"So, I'm getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole other phase in life for me."

