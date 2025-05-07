All The Signs The Obamas Are Heading For The 'Divorce of the Century' — Their Summer Home Is Up For Sale, Michelle's Return to Therapy and Barack's Mysterious Dinner Date Without His Wife

Despite the former first lady insisting she was merely living out her decision to "own her life," new signs pointing to a rocky marriage emerged just last week.

On Friday, the 63-year-old former president was spotted out in New York City exiting the exclusive ZZ Club in Hudson Yards without his wife.

Instead, he was joined by his half-sister, Auma Obama.

That was just the latest in a series of solo outings by the ex POTUS, sparking ongoing speculation about growing tension behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Michelle has also been spending more time with her brother Craig Robinson, especially during recent promotional events for their new podcast, IMO.

Observers point out how the Obamas, once inseparable in the public eye, have rarely been photographed together in recent months.

While both remain active on social media – sharing seemingly loving tributes – their physical separation has sparked intense speculation about the true state of their marriage.