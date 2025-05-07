Your tip
The Neighbor From Hell: Texas Suburb Livid Over Elon Musk's Security Guards, Cameras, Parties and 16-Foot Fence Surrounding His $6Million Mansion

Elon Musk is not the best neighbor according to residents in his neighbohood.

May 7 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Elon Musk continues to get under everyone's skin, including an entire neighborhood due to his larger-than-life living.

The controversial billionaire's $6million property in Austin, Texas, is sticking out like a sore thumb for all the wrong reasons as Musk's massive parties and fence are causing a ruckus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

elon musk estranged daughter vivian every time she has dissed him
Source: MEGA

Musk's $6million Texas mansion is not helping him make any friends.

According to a report, Musk's mansion – labeled "Fort Knox" by neighbor Paul Hemmer – has a 16-foot chain-link fence that keeps him protected as well as a rotating group of security guards who leave their fleet of cars parked on the street at all hours of the day.

It has caused such a headache in the neighborhood that it was the focus of a Zoning and Planning Commission meeting in April, where city ordinances and permits were discussed.

However, that meeting didn't do much as residents' fight has moved up to another meeting, this time with the West Lake Hills City Council on June 11.

elon musk bad neighbor security guards parties fence zillow
Source: Zillow

The billionaire's mansion has a 16-foot fence that surrounds it.

While the Tesla founder's home has been quiet lately – due to Musk being attached to President Trump's hip in Washington D.C. – neighbors expect that to change soon with the businessman returning to the Lone Star state.

During the height of the drama, Hemmer – a retired real estate agent – revealed he flew a drone over Musk's property in order to spot possible city code violations. He also filed several complaints with West Lake Hills officials about the fence, increased traffic, and a conspiracy theory that the 53-year-old was running a security operation from the home.

Musk has been living at the luxury home – which sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood – since buying it in 2022.

Meanwhile, Musk probably feels he won't have to deal with his critics much longer as he believes all life will be destroyed by the sun in the future – but he has thought it all through.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, the DOGE boss explained why it is so important to him to colonize Mars before it's too late.

"Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun," he rambled to Watters. "The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."

elon musk bad neighbor security guards parties fence foxnews
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Musk may be going out with a bang since he believes all life will die due to the sun blowing up.

He continued: "The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason. Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper."

"If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance," Musk added.

However, earth's residents shouldn't worry too much as according to Nasa, while the Sun will eventually run out of energy, expand into a red giant star, and take over numerous planets including Earth, they theorized it won't be for another five billion years.

