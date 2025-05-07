The Neighbor From Hell: Texas Suburb Livid Over Elon Musk's Security Guards, Cameras, Parties and 16-Foot Fence Surrounding His $6Million Mansion

According to a report, Musk's mansion – labeled "Fort Knox" by neighbor Paul Hemmer – has a 16-foot chain-link fence that keeps him protected as well as a rotating group of security guards who leave their fleet of cars parked on the street at all hours of the day.

It has caused such a headache in the neighborhood that it was the focus of a Zoning and Planning Commission meeting in April, where city ordinances and permits were discussed.

However, that meeting didn't do much as residents' fight has moved up to another meeting, this time with the West Lake Hills City Council on June 11.