Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Paul Hogan

'He's a Terrible Person': 'Crocodile Dundee' Star Paul Hogan Lays Bare in Painful Detail His Troubles With Wayward Son Chance

Split photo of Paul Hogan, Chance Hogan
Source: MEGA;@chance_the_bum/instagram

Paul Hogan has broken his silence on son Chance's concerning behavior.

Profile Image

May 7 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has broken his silence on his problematic son Chance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an emotional interview, Hogan, 85, laid out the details about why he's choosing to live in the US to help Chance, 27, who he shares with his Crocodile Dundee co-star and second wife Linda Kozlowski.

Article continues below advertisement
paul hogan troubled son chance crocodile dundee
Source: MEGA

Hogan said Australia is 'where I belong' but he must stay in LA to look after Chance.

Article continues below advertisement

The 85-year-old sat down with Today's Richard Wilkins to discuss a new cut of the famous film.

Wilkins asked Hogan what it was like to be back in his native Australia to promote the movie, prompting the actor to confess he would love to move back if he was able to because "it's where I belong."

Hogan admitted he's living in Los Angeles to look after his troubled son.

Article continues below advertisement
paul hogan troubled son chance crocodile dundee
Source: TODAY SHOW/ NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA

Hogan said his son is 'a terrible person' for feeding tabloid stories about his troubling behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: "I have business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now."

When asked how his 27-year-old son was doing, Hogan said: "Alright. Better than he gets.

"He gets a lot of tabloid stuff, but he's a terrible person because he knows they're watching him and he puts something on for them."

Chance made headlines in January when he posted a series of concerning videos online, sparking concern for his well-being.

Article continues below advertisement
paul hogan troubled son chance crocodile dundee chancethebuminstagram
Source: @chance_the_bum/instagram

Chance posted a video drinking while telling the camera 'please kill me.'

Article continues below advertisement

In one video, Chance was seen drinking a glass of wine.

He slurred his words as he said: "This is my life. This is what it's been reduced to."

As he struggled to keep the camera steady, Chance added: "Please. Please kill me. I'm begging you."

Article continues below advertisement

When Hogan was stopped by a reporter while out running errands and was asked if he was concerned for his son.

He quipped: "No. It's a lot of made-up stuff, and a lot of it he (Chance) does on purpose."

Chance, a once aspiring musician, has been living with his father in LA since his parents split in 2014 after 24 years of marriage.

Hogan's youngest son has also been spotted buying beer and hanging out in alleyways near his father's home.

Article continues below advertisement
paul hogan troubled son chance crocodile dundee
Source: @chance_the_bum/instagram

Chance looked disheveled wearing days-old clothing during a recent trip to Australia with his father.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Update: 'Key Witness Missing' as Feds Can't Find 'Victim 3' — As Disgraced Rapper May Gain Major Advantage in Sex Trafficking Trial

Photo of Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall's Brothers Settle 6-Figure Legal Fight With Long-Term Boyfriend Over Late 'The Shining' Star's Estate

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his distressing videos, Chance has posted pictures of himself smoking on social media.

Chance traveled with his father on a brief visit back to Australia for a screening of Crocodile Dundee: Encore Cut, he looked disheveled as he was seen wearing the same clothes he had been spotted in earlier, which channeled his dad's iconic fashion from the hit 80s movie.

During the trip, Chance avoided the red carpet but was seen outside drinking and later smoking a cigarette outside the airport before he boarded his return flight to LA.

This isn't the first time Hogan has opened up about being homesick but unable to move back to Australia because of Chance.

In October 2022, he said: "The only family (Chance has got) is me."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.