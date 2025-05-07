'He's a Terrible Person': 'Crocodile Dundee' Star Paul Hogan Lays Bare in Painful Detail His Troubles With Wayward Son Chance

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has broken his silence on his problematic son Chance, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In an emotional interview, Hogan, 85, laid out the details about why he's choosing to live in the US to help Chance, 27, who he shares with his Crocodile Dundee co-star and second wife Linda Kozlowski.

Source: MEGA Hogan said Australia is 'where I belong' but he must stay in LA to look after Chance.

The 85-year-old sat down with Today's Richard Wilkins to discuss a new cut of the famous film. Wilkins asked Hogan what it was like to be back in his native Australia to promote the movie, prompting the actor to confess he would love to move back if he was able to because "it's where I belong." Hogan admitted he's living in Los Angeles to look after his troubled son.

Source: TODAY SHOW/ NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA Hogan said his son is 'a terrible person' for feeding tabloid stories about his troubling behavior.

He explained: "I have business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now." When asked how his 27-year-old son was doing, Hogan said: "Alright. Better than he gets. "He gets a lot of tabloid stuff, but he's a terrible person because he knows they're watching him and he puts something on for them." Chance made headlines in January when he posted a series of concerning videos online, sparking concern for his well-being.

Source: @chance_the_bum/instagram Chance posted a video drinking while telling the camera 'please kill me.'

In one video, Chance was seen drinking a glass of wine. He slurred his words as he said: "This is my life. This is what it's been reduced to." As he struggled to keep the camera steady, Chance added: "Please. Please kill me. I'm begging you."

When Hogan was stopped by a reporter while out running errands and was asked if he was concerned for his son. He quipped: "No. It's a lot of made-up stuff, and a lot of it he (Chance) does on purpose." Chance, a once aspiring musician, has been living with his father in LA since his parents split in 2014 after 24 years of marriage. Hogan's youngest son has also been spotted buying beer and hanging out in alleyways near his father's home.

Source: @chance_the_bum/instagram Chance looked disheveled wearing days-old clothing during a recent trip to Australia with his father.

In addition to his distressing videos, Chance has posted pictures of himself smoking on social media. Chance traveled with his father on a brief visit back to Australia for a screening of Crocodile Dundee: Encore Cut, he looked disheveled as he was seen wearing the same clothes he had been spotted in earlier, which channeled his dad's iconic fashion from the hit 80s movie. During the trip, Chance avoided the red carpet but was seen outside drinking and later smoking a cigarette outside the airport before he boarded his return flight to LA.