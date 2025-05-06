Elon's Chilling Prediction: Tesla Billionaire Claims 'All Life on Earth Will Be Destroyed By The Sun' And Shares His Vision To Colonize Mars  

According to NASA, our Sun will eventually run out of energy. When that happens, it will expand into a red giant star, which could become so large it engulfs Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth.

Granted, the space agency is pretty sure that the sun still has about 5 billion years or so before it starts to die out. But if you are Musk, why wait?

"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason," Musk reasoned. "Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper."

The Space X founder said making sure Mars can take care of itself is key to human existence.

"If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance," he said.