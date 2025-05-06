Elon's Chilling Prediction: Tesla Billionaire Claims 'All Life on Earth Will Be Destroyed By The Sun' And Shares His Vision To Colonize Mars
Elon Musk is on a mission to Mars as he continues his personal mission to "save humanity."
The billionaire Tesla founder, 53, has plans to populate the red planet in preparation for the Earth's inevitable demise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk is wrapping up his time with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and turning his attention to outer space.
In a new interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, the 53-year-old explained why it is so important to him to colonize Mars.
"Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun," he said. "The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."
According to NASA, our Sun will eventually run out of energy. When that happens, it will expand into a red giant star, which could become so large it engulfs Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth.
Granted, the space agency is pretty sure that the sun still has about 5 billion years or so before it starts to die out. But if you are Musk, why wait?
"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason," Musk reasoned. "Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper."
The Space X founder said making sure Mars can take care of itself is key to human existence.
"If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance," he said.
Luigi's Celebration Behind Bars: Mangione's Defense Fund Skyrockets Over $1Million on CEO Assassin Suspect's 27th Birthday — As Thousands of Supporters Plead For His Freedom
Another key in his quest to save humanity is apparently a plan to produce smarter people – a task Musk has personally taken on, as evident by his own offspring.
Musk has at least 14 known children with four different women, many of them through IVF. And there are rumors he has fathered many more that have yet to come forward.
Sources say the inventor is purposely trying to populate the planet because he is convinced that "civilization is going to crumble" unless highly intelligent people (like him) start having more kids.
Musk previously explained: "To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."
A "legion" was a military unit used by the Roman army that featured upwards of 5,000 soldiers.
One insider told the Daily Mail: "Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth with more human beings of high intelligence."
Most recently, Musk and Shivon Zilis announced the arrival of their fourth child together. Zilis, 39, is a Yale University-educated tech expert and venture capitalist.
She previously reinforced his Earth-saving desires to his personal biographer, telling him: "He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to."
People close to Musk say there is little romance behind the baby-making. He reportedly prefers to use IVF so he can select the baby’s sex – consequently nearly all of them are boys.
And he urges new mothers to have their baby by caesarean section as he believes it maximizes the child’s skull size – and in turn the size of its brain.