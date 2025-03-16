'Alien' Spotted on International Space Station as SpaceX Crew FINALLY Docks to Rescue Stranded NASA Astronauts After Their Traumatic Nine Months Marooned in the Stars

The crew, who was already aboard the ISS, experienced a unique extraterrestrial welcome as NASA astronaut Nick Hague donned an alien mask for their arrival.

Despite doubts on social media, the SpaceX Dragon crew successfully reached the station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Upon arrival, the stranded crew members, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, swung open the space station's hatch. Wilmore then rang the ship's bell as the new arrivals floated in one by one, being warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes.

Williams told Mission Control: "It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive."