'Alien' Spotted on International Space Station as SpaceX Crew FINALLY Docks to Rescue Stranded NASA Astronauts After Their Traumatic Nine Months Marooned in the Stars
The replacement crew of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, sent on a mission to retrieve two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, were greeted by an unexpected 'alien' as they docked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The crew, who was already aboard the ISS, experienced a unique extraterrestrial welcome as NASA astronaut Nick Hague donned an alien mask for their arrival.
Despite doubts on social media, the SpaceX Dragon crew successfully reached the station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
Upon arrival, the stranded crew members, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, swung open the space station's hatch. Wilmore then rang the ship's bell as the new arrivals floated in one by one, being warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes.
Williams told Mission Control: "It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive."
NASA provided a live stream of the poignant moment on its streaming service, NASA+.
Commander McClain said it was an amazing journey during the live broadcast after the hatches were opened: "You can hardly even put it into words."
Cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, during brief remarks, thanked "all the world's space industry".
Williams and Wilmore are set to spend the next few days helping their colleagues acclimate to life on the ISS.
They, along with Hague and the cosmonauts, are scheduled to begin their return journey to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule as early as Wednesday, March 19.
The pair had been stranded in orbit since June 5. The Boeing vehicle meant to fly the pair home left without them in September after NASA determined the troubled spacecraft wasn't up to the task of transporting a crew.
Delays and setbacks in the relief mission, including an issue with the Falcon 9 rocket and a scrapped flight, further complicated the situation.
SpaceX owner Elon Musk and others claimed those on the ISS were left out in space for political reasons, a claim refuted by the astronauts themselves.
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen claimed Musk was lying on the billionaire's social media platform, X.
He wrote: "What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media."
Musk fired back at the astronaut: "You are fully r-------.
"SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot."
As the new Crew-10 settles in for their six-month stay at the space station, the focus now shifts to the smooth return of Williams and Wilmore to Earth.