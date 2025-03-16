Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

'Alien' Spotted on International Space Station as SpaceX Crew FINALLY Docks to Rescue Stranded NASA Astronauts After Their Traumatic Nine Months Marooned in the Stars

Photo of the International Space Station
Source: NASA

There was an 'alien' spotted on the International Space Station.

Profile Image

March 16 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The replacement crew of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, sent on a mission to retrieve two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, were greeted by an unexpected 'alien' as they docked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
alien international space station spacex rescue stranded astronauts
Source: NASA

One of the astronauts wore an 'alien' Halloween mask.

Article continues below advertisement

The crew, who was already aboard the ISS, experienced a unique extraterrestrial welcome as NASA astronaut Nick Hague donned an alien mask for their arrival.

Despite doubts on social media, the SpaceX Dragon crew successfully reached the station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Upon arrival, the stranded crew members, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, swung open the space station's hatch. Wilmore then rang the ship's bell as the new arrivals floated in one by one, being warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes.

Williams told Mission Control: "It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive."

Article continues below advertisement
alien international space station spacex rescue stranded astronauts
Source: NASA

The SpaceX crew arrived to rescue the stranded astronauts.

Article continues below advertisement

NASA provided a live stream of the poignant moment on its streaming service, NASA+.

Commander McClain said it was an amazing journey during the live broadcast after the hatches were opened: "You can hardly even put it into words."

Cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, during brief remarks, thanked "all the world's space industry".

Article continues below advertisement
alien international space station spacex rescue stranded astronauts
Source: MEGA

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are coming home after being stranded on the ISS.

Article continues below advertisement

Williams and Wilmore are set to spend the next few days helping their colleagues acclimate to life on the ISS.

They, along with Hague and the cosmonauts, are scheduled to begin their return journey to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule as early as Wednesday, March 19.

The pair had been stranded in orbit since June 5. The Boeing vehicle meant to fly the pair home left without them in September after NASA determined the troubled spacecraft wasn't up to the task of transporting a crew.

Delays and setbacks in the relief mission, including an issue with the Falcon 9 rocket and a scrapped flight, further complicated the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
alien international space station spacex rescue stranded astronauts
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's SpaceX sent the rescue ship to the ISS after various delays.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at War! Reality Star's 'Nazi' Rapper Ex Posts Raging Texts They Exchanged — After He Dragged Their Daughter North Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman Bombshell: Doctor Claims Wife Called Him 24 Hours After Officers Said She Died — as Drama Over Actor's Inheritance Explodes

Article continues below advertisement

SpaceX owner Elon Musk and others claimed those on the ISS were left out in space for political reasons, a claim refuted by the astronauts themselves.

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen claimed Musk was lying on the billionaire's social media platform, X.

He wrote: "What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media."

Musk fired back at the astronaut: "You are fully r-------.

"SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot."

As the new Crew-10 settles in for their six-month stay at the space station, the focus now shifts to the smooth return of Williams and Wilmore to Earth.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.