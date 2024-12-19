'Stranded' NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Suni Williams, 58, and Their Families Hit With Grim Update on Delayed Rescue Mission Ahead of Christmas

Two NASA astronauts "stranded" in space and their families have been given grim news on their rescue mission.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Suni Williams will not be returning to Earth in February as planned as their mission has been pushed back once again.

Wilmore, 61, and Williams, 58, left for their mission in June and were originally expected to be gone for six to eight days. They've been stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) ever since after their Boeing Starliner capsule experienced mechanical problems.