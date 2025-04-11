Elon Musk Calls Out Trump's 'NASA Cuts' and Reveals He Has Zero Say in Decision — As Billionaire's Friendship With President Teetering Off the Edge

A draft version of the country's budget for 2026 calls for an approximately 20 percent overall cut to the space agency's budget, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elon Musk has made it clear he's not completely about Donald Trump , calling out the administration for looking to make major cuts from NASA's budget.

He continued: "I am very much in favor of science, but unfortunately cannot participate in NASA budget discussions, due to SpaceX being a major contractor to NASA."

A user on X posted a link of the possible cuts, leading the very vocal billionaire to sound off.

Musk's comments section was quick to call out the Tesla founder as one person asked: "Regretting your vote yet?" and another one added, "These are not the cuts we are looking for. Talk to Don."

A user reacted: "Speak up about it and tell the Trump Administration they have made a mistake!" as another person said, "What's troubling is that you coddled up so hard to this administration and wore a hat that said Trump was right about everything."

According to the draft version of Trump's budget request, NASA would see about $5billion cut from their agency – the cuts are believed to be focused within the agency's Science Mission Directorate, which oversees all planetary science, Earth science, astrophysics research, and more.