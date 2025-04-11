Elon Musk Calls Out Trump's 'NASA Cuts' and Reveals He Has Zero Say in Decision — As Billionaire's Friendship With President Teetering Off the Edge
Elon Musk has made it clear he's not completely about Donald Trump, calling out the administration for looking to make major cuts from NASA's budget.
A draft version of the country's budget for 2026 calls for an approximately 20 percent overall cut to the space agency's budget, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A user on X posted a link of the possible cuts, leading the very vocal billionaire to sound off.
"Troubling," Musk simply wrote before expanding on his thoughts.
He continued: "I am very much in favor of science, but unfortunately cannot participate in NASA budget discussions, due to SpaceX being a major contractor to NASA."
Musk's comments section was quick to call out the Tesla founder as one person asked: "Regretting your vote yet?" and another one added, "These are not the cuts we are looking for. Talk to Don."
A user reacted: "Speak up about it and tell the Trump Administration they have made a mistake!" as another person said, "What's troubling is that you coddled up so hard to this administration and wore a hat that said Trump was right about everything."
According to the draft version of Trump's budget request, NASA would see about $5billion cut from their agency – the cuts are believed to be focused within the agency's Science Mission Directorate, which oversees all planetary science, Earth science, astrophysics research, and more.
Some of the the proposed cuts include two-thirds cut to astrophysics and a 30 percent cut to Planetary science. However, congress is expected to fight back, with US Rep. George Whitesides, D-California already responding.
He told Ars: "This massive cut to NASA Science will not stand. For weeks we have been raising the alarm about a rumored 50 percent cut to NASA's world-leading science efforts.
"Now we know it is true. I will work alongside my colleagues on the Science Committee to make clear how this would decimate American leadership in space and inflict great damage to NASA centers across the country."
Trump and Musk's bizarre (and close) friendship has already showed its "cracks" according to some sources.
“It’s only a matter of time before the bromance between Trump and Elon goes south, and it does seem like there are some cracks showing in his relationship with the Trump administration as recently as the last few days," Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones said on the publication's podcast.
The businessman's massive net worth was hit hard after the president announced his tariffs hike, including a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions.
The 53-year-old saw his net worth cut down by $30.9billion.
Editor Zoë Bernard added: “It’s hard for me to imagine that any of these billionaires that supported Trump are happy right now. Elon Musk included, but I think I don’t know what he will do politically, given that he’s put all of his chips in the Trump corner at this point. So, I mean, he can’t go back to the liberal side.”
While Musk has seemingly been an extension of Trump, that may not remain the case much longer.
Besides the tariff increase,Trump put restrictions on Musk during a meeting, hinted at his exit from the Department of Government Efficiency, and is already sick of him according to a body language expert.