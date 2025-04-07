EXCLUSIVE: How Congress Is Blowing the Whistle on the 'Drunks, Idiots and Egomaniacs' Running America — As Trump is Branded the 'Biggest Moron of All'
Congress has devolved into a cesspool of boozehounds, dementia-addled geezers, and shameless, egomaniacs self-promoting hell-bent on securing their next sound bite and campaign contribution, according to the very members now serving as lawmakers on Capitol Hill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a shocking peek into the hallowed halls of government, 25 legislators are blowing the whistle on their colleagues, exposing flaws that help to explain why Congress's pathetic approval rating has fluctuated between 16 and 35 percent over the past three years.
But a source said: "Donald Trump is one of the biggest idiots and crooks of all, and while he runs things, Congress is also turning the spotlight on itself – the country is a mess right now."
"We're all sinners, so to even put on the facade that we're not regular people that are tempted and do stupid things is laughable," said Rep. Eli Crane, who added: "It's ridiculous. So, don't act like your s--- doesn't stink."
"It's performance art and having to monetize everything," admitted Sen. John Fetterman.
"It's turned all of us into OnlyFans models just monetizing your latest protest or your latest speech or whatever.
"While most of the bad behavior goes on behind closed doors, not all of it can be shielded from the public."
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz recently made headlines when a House Ethics Committee report concluded that he'd paid women for sex, had sex with a 17-year-old girl, used illegal drugs and accepted gifts beyond House of Representatives limits.
Apparently, Gaetz isn't the only party-hearty politico.
"Every time we do an 11pm vote, a minority of the chamber has a zero blood alcohol content," revealed Rep. Jim Himes.
An unidentified House Republican added: "This is a cross-section of society. I suspect – I don't know – I serve with functioning alcoholics, just as I serve with people who take too many prescription drugs."
Other legislators seem to be way past their expiration date.
Former Sen. Dianne Feinstein was so mentally diminished she had to give her daughter power of attorney to conduct her affairs – but still remained in office. And Rep. Kay Granger went AWOL for six months before it was revealed she was in an assisted-living facility.
"I have a difficult time sometimes telling between the deterioration of members and a handful who are just not very smart," an unidentified House Republican said.
A politics insider added: "Overblown egos are another common problem in Congress, as legislators too often seem more concerned with their own well-being than that of the country."