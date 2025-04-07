EXCLUSIVE: How Congress Is Blowing the Whistle on the 'Drunks, Idiots and Egomaniacs' Running America — As Trump is Branded the 'Biggest Moron of All'

"We're all sinners, so to even put on the facade that we're not regular people that are tempted and do stupid things is laughable," said Rep. Eli Crane, who added: "It's ridiculous. So, don't act like your s--- doesn't stink."

"It's performance art and having to monetize everything," admitted Sen. John Fetterman.

"It's turned all of us into OnlyFans models just monetizing your latest protest or your latest speech or whatever.

"While most of the bad behavior goes on behind closed doors, not all of it can be shielded from the public."

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz recently made headlines when a House Ethics Committee report concluded that he'd paid women for sex, had sex with a 17-year-old girl, used illegal drugs and accepted gifts beyond House of Representatives limits.

Apparently, Gaetz isn't the only party-hearty politico.

"Every time we do an 11pm vote, a minority of the chamber has a zero blood alcohol content," revealed Rep. Jim Himes.

An unidentified House Republican added: "This is a cross-section of society. I suspect – I don't know – I serve with functioning alcoholics, just as I serve with people who take too many prescription drugs."