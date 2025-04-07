'Dennis the Menace' Star Jay North's Cause of Death Revealed By Close Friends After Beloved Child Star's Death Aged 73
Former child star Jay North's cause of death has been confirmed after he passed away at his Florida home on Sunday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Dennis the Menace actor died after a long battle with colorectal cancer aged 73.
The Hollywood native was best known for playing the classic comic strip character in the CBS sitcom which ran for four seasons from 1959 to 1963.
North's health deteriorated over the past month and when he died he was surrounded by his wife Cindy and his three beloved stepdaughters, who "gave him a family he never had" since he was an only child who never knew his father.
His friend Laurie Jacobson announced on Facebook: "Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news.
"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after...but he did not let it define his life.
"He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with 'I love you with all my heart.'
"And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon's, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace."
Laurie's husband – Lassie alum Jon Provost – added on his own Facebook account: "I've known Jay for almost 70 years, now you can rest in peace Jay.
"It wasn't as easy for you as it was for some of us, not that it was a piece of cake that's for sure, but you did suffer a lot more than most.
"You were a great guy Jay and I miss you with all my heart, but I know you're at peace now."
North began his career at age six appearing in TV shows including Queen for a Day, The Milton Berle Show, 77 Sunset Strip, and Sugarfoot as well as films like The Miracle of the Hills and The Big Operator.
By 1960, Dennis the Menace launched North into superstardom as a certified pop culture icon and he earned up to $3,500 ($37K equivalent today) per episode.
But behind the scenes, North's late taskmaster aunt allegedly abused him while his mother Dorothy worked a full-time job.
Speaking in 1993, the actor said: "If it took me more than one or two takes, I would be threatened and then whacked.
"Even if a delay wasn't my fault, she would find a way to blame me and punish me.
"She was also very possessive and isolated me from the rest of the cast. I couldn't even eat lunch with everybody else. She made me eat it in the dressing room by myself."
North continued: "She was careful never to hit me in front of anyone else, and in places on my body where it wouldn't show — although I'm shocked the bruises weren't visible on my face."
The actor – who started therapy in the 1980s after contemplating suicide – was at least financially secure thanks to his mother saving his money in a trust account and wisely investing some of it in real estate.