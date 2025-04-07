EXCLUSIVE: Actor Eddie Cibrian 'Feeling the Heat' As His Wife LeAnn Rimes and Ex Brandi Glanville Have 'Gone From Mortal Enemies to Best Pals'

Hunky actor Eddie Cibrian's current wife, LeAnn Rimes, and his once-bitter ex Brandi Glanville have gone from mortal enemies to best friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the stud is feeling heat from the bizarre turnaround.

Troubled 52-year-old Glanville publicly praised the 42-year-old songbird for supporting her as she battles stress-induced angioedema, which horrifically bloated and disfigured her once-gorgeous puss.

Rimes even had Glanville over for the family's Christmas last December – which sources said vexed Cibrian, 51, who shares sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, with his ex.