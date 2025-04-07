EXCLUSIVE: Actor Eddie Cibrian 'Feeling the Heat' As His Wife LeAnn Rimes and Ex Brandi Glanville Have 'Gone From Mortal Enemies to Best Pals'
Hunky actor Eddie Cibrian's current wife, LeAnn Rimes, and his once-bitter ex Brandi Glanville have gone from mortal enemies to best friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the stud is feeling heat from the bizarre turnaround.
Troubled 52-year-old Glanville publicly praised the 42-year-old songbird for supporting her as she battles stress-induced angioedema, which horrifically bloated and disfigured her once-gorgeous puss.
Rimes even had Glanville over for the family's Christmas last December – which sources said vexed Cibrian, 51, who shares sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, with his ex.
"He has basically wanted nothing to do with Brandi except when it came to their sons, and now that they are basically adults, he thought she would just fade away out of their lives," a pal told us.
The sudden new friendship between ex and current marks a stunning turnaround.
While still wed to Glanville, Cibrian plunged into a torrid affair with the You Light Up My Life songbird in 2009 that destroyed his marriage.
His dumping of the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills to walk down the aisle with Rimes launched a bitter feud between the gals.
Glanville admitted she fantasized about murdering Rimes, and LeAnn slammed the reality star as "vindictive as f---."
While the former foes "have both admitted their mistakes of the past," allowing them to move on and become pals, sources said Cibrian wants Rimes to lose Glanville's number.
Our source said: "Eddie admitted to LeAnn he liked it better when she was feuding with Brandi, but LeAnn told Eddie to grow up and move on.
"She likes Brandi now and isn't going to ditch her, no matter what Eddie wants."