Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Eddie Cibrian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Eddie Cibrian 'Feeling the Heat' As His Wife LeAnn Rimes and Ex Brandi Glanville Have 'Gone From Mortal Enemies to Best Pals'

eddie cibrian leann rimes brandi glanville friendship
Source: MEGA

Eddie Cibrian is said to be facing tension as his wife LeAnn Rimes, left, and ex Brandi Glanville, right, turn from rivals to close friends.

April 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hunky actor Eddie Cibrian's current wife, LeAnn Rimes, and his once-bitter ex Brandi Glanville have gone from mortal enemies to best friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the stud is feeling heat from the bizarre turnaround.

Troubled 52-year-old Glanville publicly praised the 42-year-old songbird for supporting her as she battles stress-induced angioedema, which horrifically bloated and disfigured her once-gorgeous puss.

Rimes even had Glanville over for the family's Christmas last December – which sources said vexed Cibrian, 51, who shares sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, with his ex.

Article continues below advertisement
eddie cibrian leann rimes brandi glanville friendship
Source: MEGA

Rimes and Glanville's shocking friendship has Cibrian feeling uneasy about their bond, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

"He has basically wanted nothing to do with Brandi except when it came to their sons, and now that they are basically adults, he thought she would just fade away out of their lives," a pal told us.

The sudden new friendship between ex and current marks a stunning turnaround.

While still wed to Glanville, Cibrian plunged into a torrid affair with the You Light Up My Life songbird in 2009 that destroyed his marriage.

His dumping of the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills to walk down the aisle with Rimes launched a bitter feud between the gals.

Article continues below advertisement
eddie cibrian leann rimes brandi glanville friendship
Source: MEGA

Glanville and Rimes are said to have buried the hatchet – much to Cibrian's 'growing frustration.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kennedy family silence jack schlossberg social media rants

EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Dynasty 'Desperate to Shut up JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg' After His Social Media Rants – 'He's Such an Embarrassment!'

ben affleck cozying up jennifer garner relationship issues

EXCLUSIVE: 'Third Wheel' Ben Affleck's 'Constant Cozying Up to Ex Jennifer Garner' Has 'Forced Her into Couples' Therapy' With Lover Jonathan Miller

Glanville admitted she fantasized about murdering Rimes, and LeAnn slammed the reality star as "vindictive as f---."

While the former foes "have both admitted their mistakes of the past," allowing them to move on and become pals, sources said Cibrian wants Rimes to lose Glanville's number.

Our source said: "Eddie admitted to LeAnn he liked it better when she was feuding with Brandi, but LeAnn told Eddie to grow up and move on.

"She likes Brandi now and isn't going to ditch her, no matter what Eddie wants."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.