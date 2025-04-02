Your tip
Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Radiation Treatment Days Amid Brutal Cancer Fight — As 'Real Housewives' Alum 'Prepares' Family for Life Without Her

Split photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA;@teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp has given her fans a look into her cancer fight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 1 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp is keeping her followers in the loop when it comes to her cancer fight, revealing she spent her day getting radiation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is said to be preparing her children to live their lives in case the devastating disease takes her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

john mellencamp teddi cancer reconnect
Source: MEGA

Teddi is in the middle of a brutal cancer fight.

The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to fans she enjoys working out on an exercise bike before tackling her cancer treatment.

"Having a day of immunotherapy and radiation so threw on a (John Cougar Mellencamp) sweatshirt to get the ball rolling," Teddi wrote referring to her famous musician father, as she worked out to his hit single Hurts so Good.

In February, Teddi revealed numerous tumors were discovered on her brain, and was led to the hospital for emergency surgery.

mellencamp treatment
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

The ex reality star revealed she works on an exercise bike before treatment.

She said at the time: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."

The former Bravo star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi then thank her children and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, for their support, as well as "nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health."

While the ex reality star is putting up a strong fight against cancer, she is also said to be preparing her family for the worst case scenario. The star is mom to daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10, with Arroyave.

A source said: "Teddi is a fighter – anyone who has watched Real Housewives can attest to that. But it just saps her fighting spirit to think she had beaten this, only to receive another horrible diagnosis."

"She had told her children that mommy's sick, but she is going to be okay, and now it's tearing her up to lay out the dark truth to them," the insider added.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave.
Source: @edwinarroyaveofficial/instagram

Teddi has praised her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, and her children for their support.

According to leading oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg, Teddi's is likely facing a tragic end.

Spunberg, who has not treated the mom-of-three, said: "Melanoma is just notorious for spreading, and more times than not, more tumors pop up even as doctors treat the existing ones.

"She's likely facing a period of very serious and painful medical ordeals, and the cure rate, unfortunately, is very low."

The source said: "Teddi does her very best to remain optimistic through her ordeals, but her main thought is with her family and beating this cancer for their sake."

Meanwhile, John is simply doing all he can to spend time with his daughter.

johnmellencamp mega
Source: MEGA

Teddi's musician father, John Mellencamp, is said to be spending as much time with his daughter as possible.

Another insider claimed: "John has been rocked even harder than Teddi by this diagnosis. They butted heads a lot and didn't speak for four years at one point. "He's kicking himself for all the time they missed out on."

