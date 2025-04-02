Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Radiation Treatment Days Amid Brutal Cancer Fight — As 'Real Housewives' Alum 'Prepares' Family for Life Without Her
Teddi Mellencamp is keeping her followers in the loop when it comes to her cancer fight, revealing she spent her day getting radiation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is said to be preparing her children to live their lives in case the devastating disease takes her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to fans she enjoys working out on an exercise bike before tackling her cancer treatment.
"Having a day of immunotherapy and radiation so threw on a (John Cougar Mellencamp) sweatshirt to get the ball rolling," Teddi wrote referring to her famous musician father, as she worked out to his hit single Hurts so Good.
In February, Teddi revealed numerous tumors were discovered on her brain, and was led to the hospital for emergency surgery.
She said at the time: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.
"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."
The former Bravo star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."
Teddi then thank her children and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, for their support, as well as "nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health."
While the ex reality star is putting up a strong fight against cancer, she is also said to be preparing her family for the worst case scenario. The star is mom to daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10, with Arroyave.
A source said: "Teddi is a fighter – anyone who has watched Real Housewives can attest to that. But it just saps her fighting spirit to think she had beaten this, only to receive another horrible diagnosis."
"She had told her children that mommy's sick, but she is going to be okay, and now it's tearing her up to lay out the dark truth to them," the insider added.
According to leading oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg, Teddi's is likely facing a tragic end.
Spunberg, who has not treated the mom-of-three, said: "Melanoma is just notorious for spreading, and more times than not, more tumors pop up even as doctors treat the existing ones.
"She's likely facing a period of very serious and painful medical ordeals, and the cure rate, unfortunately, is very low."
The source said: "Teddi does her very best to remain optimistic through her ordeals, but her main thought is with her family and beating this cancer for their sake."
Meanwhile, John is simply doing all he can to spend time with his daughter.
Another insider claimed: "John has been rocked even harder than Teddi by this diagnosis. They butted heads a lot and didn't speak for four years at one point. "He's kicking himself for all the time they missed out on."