Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Radiation Treatment Days Amid Brutal Cancer Fight — As 'Real Housewives' Alum 'Prepares' Family for Life Without Her

She said at the time: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."

The former Bravo star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi then thank her children and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, for their support, as well as "nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health."