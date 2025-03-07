Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Teddi Mellencamp
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Devastating Battle Against Killer Brain Cancer — 'She's Ready to Fight!'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp.
Source: MEGA

A full look into Teddi Mellencamp's difficult health battle amid her most recent diagonosis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 7 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Teddi Mellencamp is ready to fight tooth and nail to beat brain cancer once and for all.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is "staying strong for her family" amid her fierce health battle, which took a devastating turn as doctors just discovered five more tumors just weeks after her surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@edwinarroyaveofficial

Estranged husband Arroyave has put their divorce on hold while she has been recovering from emergency brain surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 12, Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized due to excruciating headaches, with doctors discovering "multiple tumors" on her brain they believed had been growing for at least six months.

The 43-year-old, who has been open about her fight with stage 2 melanoma, underwent emergency surgery to remove the larger tumors and is set to receive radiation for the remaining growths "in the near future."

Article continues below advertisement
john mellencamp teddi cancer reconnect
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp now faces a grim cancer fight after new tumors were found in her body – including in her lungs.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and 4-year-old Dove was "shocked" by the bad news, an insider told Star.

They noted: "But she's dealing with it and staying strong for the sake of her family."

Article continues below advertisement

Through the difficulties, she and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, have been prioritizing family. Despite announcing their split in November after 13 years of marriage, the 47-year-old has stayed by Mellencamp's side and kept fans updated on her recovery.

An insider, who had been bunking with castmate Kyle Richards, explained: "Teddi and Edwin have put their divorce on pause, and Teddi is moving back in with Arroyave.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp tumor hair
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

The RHOBH star was shown support by her former cast mates after announcing her health update on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"They realize the best thing for them to do is to get through this together."

Richards, her friend Morgan Wade, and Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge all paid Mellencamp a visit at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Arroyave and Mellencamp have faced persistent rumors of infidelity over the years, but they’ve called a temporary truce.

A source said: "Edwin has been her rock. Hes been so supportive, and hes taking care of the kids while she heals. Teddi knows she can count on him."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

This week, the reality star's health hit a new low as doctors found multiple new tumors – including three more in her brain and two in her lungs – after she received a CT scan on Thursday.

She announced the news in an Instagram post, noting she will begin immunotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung."

Mellencamp also explained how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Matt Pinfield

EXCLUSIVE: MTV VJ Pioneer Matt Pinfield's Family 'Being Torn Apart' By 'Feud Over His Life and Fortune' After He Was Stricken by Horror Stroke

Photo of Kate Middleton with her children.

EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is Using Home 'Art Therapy' to Help Heal Her Kids After Cancer Battle — And Divorce Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and daughter Dove
Source: instagram.com/teddimellencamp/

Mellencamp said she will continue to 'stay strong for her family' as she continues her cancer fight.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comment section, Mellencamp was comforted by a number of fellow reality stars who hailed her with kind words amid the serious health update.

Richards said: "Right after your surgery, when you weren't quite sure what year it was, and I said 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie's kids names' and you did."

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey wrote: "Love (you)!!!"

Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King also said: "Love you, Teddi. You’re such an inspiration."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.