EXCLUSIVE: Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Devastating Battle Against Killer Brain Cancer — 'She's Ready to Fight!'
Teddi Mellencamp is ready to fight tooth and nail to beat brain cancer once and for all.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is "staying strong for her family" amid her fierce health battle, which took a devastating turn as doctors just discovered five more tumors just weeks after her surgery.
On February 12, Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized due to excruciating headaches, with doctors discovering "multiple tumors" on her brain they believed had been growing for at least six months.
The 43-year-old, who has been open about her fight with stage 2 melanoma, underwent emergency surgery to remove the larger tumors and is set to receive radiation for the remaining growths "in the near future."
The mom to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and 4-year-old Dove was "shocked" by the bad news, an insider told Star.
They noted: "But she's dealing with it and staying strong for the sake of her family."
Through the difficulties, she and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, have been prioritizing family. Despite announcing their split in November after 13 years of marriage, the 47-year-old has stayed by Mellencamp's side and kept fans updated on her recovery.
An insider, who had been bunking with castmate Kyle Richards, explained: "Teddi and Edwin have put their divorce on pause, and Teddi is moving back in with Arroyave.
"They realize the best thing for them to do is to get through this together."
Richards, her friend Morgan Wade, and Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge all paid Mellencamp a visit at the hospital.
Both Arroyave and Mellencamp have faced persistent rumors of infidelity over the years, but they’ve called a temporary truce.
A source said: "Edwin has been her rock. Hes been so supportive, and hes taking care of the kids while she heals. Teddi knows she can count on him."
This week, the reality star's health hit a new low as doctors found multiple new tumors – including three more in her brain and two in her lungs – after she received a CT scan on Thursday.
She announced the news in an Instagram post, noting she will begin immunotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.
She wrote: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung."
Mellencamp also explained how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."
The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.
In the comment section, Mellencamp was comforted by a number of fellow reality stars who hailed her with kind words amid the serious health update.
Richards said: "Right after your surgery, when you weren't quite sure what year it was, and I said 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie's kids names' and you did."
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey wrote: "Love (you)!!!"
Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King also said: "Love you, Teddi. You’re such an inspiration."