EXCLUSIVE: Inside Teddi Mellencamp's Devastating Battle Against Killer Brain Cancer — 'She's Ready to Fight!'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@edwinarroyaveofficial Estranged husband Arroyave has put their divorce on hold while she has been recovering from emergency brain surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 12, Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized due to excruciating headaches, with doctors discovering "multiple tumors" on her brain they believed had been growing for at least six months. The 43-year-old, who has been open about her fight with stage 2 melanoma, underwent emergency surgery to remove the larger tumors and is set to receive radiation for the remaining growths "in the near future."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mellencamp now faces a grim cancer fight after new tumors were found in her body – including in her lungs.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and 4-year-old Dove was "shocked" by the bad news, an insider told Star. They noted: "But she's dealing with it and staying strong for the sake of her family."

Article continues below advertisement

Through the difficulties, she and estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, have been prioritizing family. Despite announcing their split in November after 13 years of marriage, the 47-year-old has stayed by Mellencamp's side and kept fans updated on her recovery. An insider, who had been bunking with castmate Kyle Richards, explained: "Teddi and Edwin have put their divorce on pause, and Teddi is moving back in with Arroyave.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram The RHOBH star was shown support by her former cast mates after announcing her health update on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"They realize the best thing for them to do is to get through this together." Richards, her friend Morgan Wade, and Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge all paid Mellencamp a visit at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Arroyave and Mellencamp have faced persistent rumors of infidelity over the years, but they’ve called a temporary truce. A source said: "Edwin has been her rock. Hes been so supportive, and hes taking care of the kids while she heals. Teddi knows she can count on him."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

This week, the reality star's health hit a new low as doctors found multiple new tumors – including three more in her brain and two in her lungs – after she received a CT scan on Thursday. She announced the news in an Instagram post, noting she will begin immunotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung." Mellencamp also explained how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them." The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram.com/teddimellencamp/ Mellencamp said she will continue to 'stay strong for her family' as she continues her cancer fight.

Article continues below advertisement