Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > MTV
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: MTV VJ Pioneer Matt Pinfield's Family 'Being Torn Apart' By 'Feud Over His Life and Fortune' After He Was Stricken by Horror Stroke

Photo of Matt Pinfield
Source: @matthewpinfield/instagram

Matt Pinfield's stroke has led to his family duking it over him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 7 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Matt Pinfield is watching a huge feud unfold within his family following a devastating stroke which left him hospitalized earlier this year.

The MTV VJ legend's daughter Jessica is battling it out against his girlfriend, Kara Brown, and his brother, Glenn, for control over his life and finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
mtv vj matt pinfield family torn apart feud over fortune stroke
Source: @matthewpinfield/instagram

Pinfield suffered a brutal stroke in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his stroke, Jessica filed for conservatorship of the radio star, which led Brown and Glenn to claim the 38-year-old was trying to isolate her famous dad from the rest of the family.

They have asked a judge to deny Jessica's request.

According to Brown, she stayed by Pinfield's side at the hospital as he attempted to recover from his stroke and noted he was "lucid and engaged – both with me and with hospital." She also claimed he designated her to be his personal representative.

Article continues below advertisement
mtv vj matt pinfield family torn apart feud over fortune stroke
Source: @matthewpinfield/instagram

The MTV legend was hospitalized, and his daughter Jessica as now filed for conservatorship.

Article continues below advertisement

A week after Pinfield suffered his stroke, Jessica is said to have showed up at the hospital and accuse Brown of "being on drugs" and also blamed her for her dad's situation.

Brown denied the accusations, and according to court docs said: "I felt it was Jessica's intentions here to destroy my credibility with the hospital staff."

She added her visitation rights at the hospital were rescinded on the same day Jessica arrived, and that she later found out Pinfield's condition had gone from "good" to "poor" after he contracted MSRA pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement
mtv vj matt pinfield family torn apart feud over fortune stroke
Source: @matthewpinfield/instagram

While at the hospital, Pinfield contracted MSRA pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement

"This was heartbreaking for me and made worse by the lack of available, reliable information about Matt's condition," Brown said in the legal docs.

Meanwhile, Glenn has accused Jessica of blindsiding the rest of the family, including Pinfield's mother Nancy, sister Colleen, and his other daughter Maya with the conservatorship request, and he claimed she has kept medical information from them.

Pinfield's stroke occurred on January 6, and just one day later KCSN – the Los Angeles radio station where Pinfield hosted a show – revealed he would be taking time off from his hosting duties.

They said at the time: "The SoCal Sound's legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will take a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons,” the station's Facebook post said. “We fully support Matt and hope to have his energetic rock n’ roll knowledge back on the air soon."

Article continues below advertisement

KLOS – another radio show the star hosted – also sent their best to Pinfield and his family, despite their heated feud.

A statement read: "Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glenn, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal..."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kate Middleton with her children.

EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is Using Home 'Art Therapy' to Help Heal Her Kids After Cancer Battle — And Divorce Rumors

Composite photo of Vanna White, Ryan Seacrest, and Pat Sajak

EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Glamazon Vanna White 'Distancing Herself' From Former 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak to 'Jump on Ryan Seacrest's Bandwagon' After He Made Fading Show a Ratings Smash

Article continues below advertisement
mtv vj matt pinfield family torn apart feud over fortune stroke
Source: MEGA

The 63-year-old first appeared on MTV in 1992.

Pinfield, 63, is best known for his time on MTV, hosting various shows on the network including MattRock, Rocks Off, MTV Live, Say What?, and more.

Fans were quick to take to Pinfield's last Instagram post before his stroke to send their best as one person wrote: "Dude, you’re a huge part of my youth…. be well."

Another added: "Sending healing thoughts Matt."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.