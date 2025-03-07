EXCLUSIVE: MTV VJ Pioneer Matt Pinfield's Family 'Being Torn Apart' By 'Feud Over His Life and Fortune' After He Was Stricken by Horror Stroke
Matt Pinfield is watching a huge feud unfold within his family following a devastating stroke which left him hospitalized earlier this year.
The MTV VJ legend's daughter Jessica is battling it out against his girlfriend, Kara Brown, and his brother, Glenn, for control over his life and finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following his stroke, Jessica filed for conservatorship of the radio star, which led Brown and Glenn to claim the 38-year-old was trying to isolate her famous dad from the rest of the family.
They have asked a judge to deny Jessica's request.
According to Brown, she stayed by Pinfield's side at the hospital as he attempted to recover from his stroke and noted he was "lucid and engaged – both with me and with hospital." She also claimed he designated her to be his personal representative.
A week after Pinfield suffered his stroke, Jessica is said to have showed up at the hospital and accuse Brown of "being on drugs" and also blamed her for her dad's situation.
Brown denied the accusations, and according to court docs said: "I felt it was Jessica's intentions here to destroy my credibility with the hospital staff."
She added her visitation rights at the hospital were rescinded on the same day Jessica arrived, and that she later found out Pinfield's condition had gone from "good" to "poor" after he contracted MSRA pneumonia.
"This was heartbreaking for me and made worse by the lack of available, reliable information about Matt's condition," Brown said in the legal docs.
Meanwhile, Glenn has accused Jessica of blindsiding the rest of the family, including Pinfield's mother Nancy, sister Colleen, and his other daughter Maya with the conservatorship request, and he claimed she has kept medical information from them.
Pinfield's stroke occurred on January 6, and just one day later KCSN – the Los Angeles radio station where Pinfield hosted a show – revealed he would be taking time off from his hosting duties.
They said at the time: "The SoCal Sound's legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will take a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons,” the station's Facebook post said. “We fully support Matt and hope to have his energetic rock n’ roll knowledge back on the air soon."
KLOS – another radio show the star hosted – also sent their best to Pinfield and his family, despite their heated feud.
A statement read: "Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glenn, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal..."
EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is Using Home 'Art Therapy' to Help Heal Her Kids After Cancer Battle — And Divorce Rumors
Pinfield, 63, is best known for his time on MTV, hosting various shows on the network including MattRock, Rocks Off, MTV Live, Say What?, and more.
Fans were quick to take to Pinfield's last Instagram post before his stroke to send their best as one person wrote: "Dude, you’re a huge part of my youth…. be well."
Another added: "Sending healing thoughts Matt."