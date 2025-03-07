EXCLUSIVE: MTV VJ Pioneer Matt Pinfield's Family 'Being Torn Apart' By 'Feud Over His Life and Fortune' After He Was Stricken by Horror Stroke

The MTV VJ legend's daughter Jessica is battling it out against his girlfriend, Kara Brown, and his brother, Glenn, for control over his life and finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Matt Pinfield is watching a huge feud unfold within his family following a devastating stroke which left him hospitalized earlier this year.

Following his stroke, Jessica filed for conservatorship of the radio star, which led Brown and Glenn to claim the 38-year-old was trying to isolate her famous dad from the rest of the family.

They have asked a judge to deny Jessica's request.

According to Brown, she stayed by Pinfield's side at the hospital as he attempted to recover from his stroke and noted he was "lucid and engaged – both with me and with hospital." She also claimed he designated her to be his personal representative.