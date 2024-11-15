Bigamy Twist: Teddi Mellencamp's Affair With Horse Trainer Takes Dramatic Turn — As It's Revealed HIS Horrified Wife Discovered Polygamy Secret
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp’s bombshell affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröeder, has taken a dramatic turn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disturbing reason why the horse trainer's then-wife, Karli Postel Schröeder, filed to nullify their marriage in 2023.
According to documents filed in January 2023 by Postel, she cited bigamy as the reason to declare their marriage legally invalid.
The Amended Petition for Nullity of Marriage was filed on November 6 2023 — Postel noted the reason for requesting nullification was because he was married to another woman.
The former couple married in November 2019 and the judgment to nullify their marriage was filed in February of this year.
At the time, Postel was pregnant with their second child and gave birth in May.
As previously reported, Postel allegedly found text messages on Schröeder's phone that exposed the affair.
According to a Daily Mail source, Schröeder was allegedly in Florida when Postel was giving birth to the second child in California — which she found "suspicious."
The insider added: "She confronted Simon and Teddi about it and they confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again.
"Karli didn't tell Edwin when she found out. She was willing to give Simon another chance and stayed with him. But last month, Karli found proof that the affair was ongoing and that it had become 'emotional.'"
On November 2, the reality star announced her split from her husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.
According to the insider, Arroyave became aware of his wife's affair with the horse trainer after Postel informed him.
The site's source also claimed that Mellencamp quickly filed for the divorce after the affair was exposed "so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery."
The former couple has three kids together: daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, four, and son Cruz, 10.
Prior to the split, Mellencamp and Arroyave were allegedly working on the problems in their marriage.
A source told Us Weekly: “They stayed in the marriage for the sake of the kids.”
The insider added: “Teddi isn’t excusing her behavior but this was the first and only time she strayed outside of the marriage and says there’s two sides to the story. They are both to blame.”
According to the source, Arroyave "cheated on Teddie more than once" during their romance.
A second insider told the site that after Arroyave's affair "eight years ago", he has been "focused on family and faith."
