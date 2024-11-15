Bigamy Twist: Teddi Mellencamp's Affair With Horse Trainer Takes Dramatic Turn — As It's Revealed HIS Horrified Wife Discovered Polygamy Secret

Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave were married for 13 years prior to their spit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disturbing reason why the horse trainer's then-wife, Karli Postel Schröeder, filed to nullify their marriage in 2023.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp ’s bombshell affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröeder, has taken a dramatic turn.

The former reality star announced her divorce from her husband on November 2 on Instagram.

According to documents filed in January 2023 by Postel, she cited bigamy as the reason to declare their marriage legally invalid.

The Amended Petition for Nullity of Marriage was filed on November 6 2023 — Postel noted the reason for requesting nullification was because he was married to another woman.

The former couple married in November 2019 and the judgment to nullify their marriage was filed in February of this year.

At the time, Postel was pregnant with their second child and gave birth in May.