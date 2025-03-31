Your tip
Teddi Mellencamp
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Teddi Mellencamp 'Bracing Herself for the Worst' and 'Preparing Kids for Life After She's Gone' As Cancer Ravages Her Body

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp is fighting to survive her cancer battle, but she is preparing her kids just in case.

March 31 2025

TV star Teddi Mellencamp is bravely fighting a life-or-death battle with cancer, but RadarOnline.com can reveal rampaging tumors have spread throughout her body – and now the tragic mom is focusing on the future of her three young kids after she's gone.

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has already suffered through about 20 surgeries over a three-year period for melanoma skin cancer.

But on February 12, doctors leveled her with the grim news that the savage disease had spread to her brain, forcing her to undergo emergency surgery to remove four large tumors and endure more grueling radiation treatment.

teddi mellencamp bracing worst cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp is bravely facing her toughest cancer battle yet.

She was hit with even more bad news on March 7 after doctors discovered three more tumors growing on her brain and two others on her lungs.

While Mellencamp said doctors are hopeful "immunotherapy and radiation" will be effective, a source revealed that she's been preparing her daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10, for a near-future life without their loving mom.

An insider noted: "Teddi is a fighter – anyone who has watched Real Housewives can attest to that.

"But it just saps her fighting spirit to think she had beaten this, only to receive another horrible diagnosis.

"She had told her children that mommy's sick, but she is going to be okay, and now it's tearing her up to lay out the dark truth to them."

teddi mellencamp bracing worst cancer battle
Source: MEGA

The ‘RHOBH’ alum has been preparing her kids for the future as her cancer worsens.

Sadly, leading oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg said the daughter of singer John Mellencamp faces a grim future of painful treatments and likely a tragic end.

Spunberg, who has not treated the reality star, said: "Melanoma is just notorious for spreading, and more times than not, more tumors pop up even as doctors treat the existing ones.

teddi mellencamp bracing worst cancer battle
Source: MEGA

A top oncologist shared grim insights on Mellencamp's ongoing cancer fight.

"She's likely facing a period of very serious and painful medical ordeals, and the cure rate, unfortunately, is very low."

The insider added: "Teddi does her very best to remain optimistic through her ordeals, but her main thought is with her family and beating this cancer for their sake."

