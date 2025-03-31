EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Teddi Mellencamp 'Bracing Herself for the Worst' and 'Preparing Kids for Life After She's Gone' As Cancer Ravages Her Body

She was hit with even more bad news on March 7 after doctors discovered three more tumors growing on her brain and two others on her lungs.

While Mellencamp said doctors are hopeful "immunotherapy and radiation" will be effective, a source revealed that she's been preparing her daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10, for a near-future life without their loving mom.

An insider noted: "Teddi is a fighter – anyone who has watched Real Housewives can attest to that.

"But it just saps her fighting spirit to think she had beaten this, only to receive another horrible diagnosis.

"She had told her children that mommy's sick, but she is going to be okay, and now it's tearing her up to lay out the dark truth to them."