Devastated 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Medics Have Found FIVE New Tumors In Bleak Update About Her Brutal Cancer Fight

Mellencamp, who is in the throes of a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave, told how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.

Mellencamp also clarified in an Instagram post: "These are all a direct result of my melanoma."

She continued: "I am feeling positive that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina's kids' names."

In the comment section, Mellencamp was comforted by a number of fellow reality stars who hailed her with kind words amid the serious health update.