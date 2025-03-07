Devastated 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Medics Have Found FIVE New Tumors In Bleak Update About Her Brutal Cancer Fight
Teddi Mellencamp says doctors have discovered five more tumors in her body just weeks after she underwent emergency brain cancer surgery.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, underwent a CT scan on Thursday which sparked the devastating news.
The reality favorite, who is mother to three young children – Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five – has been battling skin cancer since 2022 and the initial brain tumors were found in mid-February, after she suffered debilitating headaches.
In a post on Instagram Thursday, she announced doctors detected two tumors in her lungs and three more in her brain, noting she will begin immunotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.
She wrote: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung."
Mellencamp, who is in the throes of a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave, told how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."
The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.
Mellencamp also clarified in an Instagram post: "These are all a direct result of my melanoma."
She continued: "I am feeling positive that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina's kids' names."
In the comment section, Mellencamp was comforted by a number of fellow reality stars who hailed her with kind words amid the serious health update.
RHOBH' s Kyle Richards said: "Right after your surgery when you weren't quite sure what year it was and I said 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie's kids names' and you did."
Dorit Kemsley of also said: "You got this Teddi! You're stronger than you realize. I know you'll win! You're a fighter, keep fighting… you have a lot of love and support."
Shanna Moakler told Mellencamp: "Well I'm getting on that treadmill tomorrow you inspire me everyday ... you got this!! We all love you!!"
Traitors star Trishelle Cannatella praised Mellencamp as "the strongest person" as she focuses on her health.
She said: "Only you would have brain surgery one week and be jogging on a treadmill the next. You are ready to fight! And I love the wig."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey wrote: "Love u!!!" while The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King said, "Love you Teddi. You’re such an inspiration."
On February 12, Mellencamp posted a statement on her Instagram, revealing how long she's been dealing with all of these health issues.
"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches," she said.
Mellencamp continued: "Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."
She added that "after a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believed have been growing for at least 6 months."
The TV personality continued: "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today — the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."