Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Teddi Mellencamp

Devastated 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Medics Have Found FIVE New Tumors In Bleak Update About Her Brutal Cancer Fight

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed medics have found five new tumors in her body as she continues cancer fight.

March 7 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Teddi Mellencamp says doctors have discovered five more tumors in her body just weeks after she underwent emergency brain cancer surgery.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, underwent a CT scan on Thursday which sparked the devastating news.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The reality favorite, who is mother to three young children – Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five – has been battling skin cancer since 2022 and the initial brain tumors were found in mid-February, after she suffered debilitating headaches.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, she announced doctors detected two tumors in her lungs and three more in her brain, noting she will begin immunotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.

She wrote: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Medics discovered the tumors after Mellencamp underwent a CT scan on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp, who is in the throes of a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave, told how her "doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

The star said she was "feeling positive and excited" despite the heartbreaking news.

Mellencamp also clarified in an Instagram post: "These are all a direct result of my melanoma."

She continued: "I am feeling positive that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina's kids' names."

In the comment section, Mellencamp was comforted by a number of fellow reality stars who hailed her with kind words amid the serious health update.

Article continues below advertisement

RHOBH' s Kyle Richards said: "Right after your surgery when you weren't quite sure what year it was and I said 'but I bet she can name all of Angelina Jolie's kids names' and you did."

Dorit Kemsley of also said: "You got this Teddi! You're stronger than you realize. I know you'll win! You're a fighter, keep fighting… you have a lot of love and support."

Shanna Moakler told Mellencamp: "Well I'm getting on that treadmill tomorrow you inspire me everyday ... you got this!! We all love you!!"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Mellencamp is currently in the midst of a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave.

Article continues below advertisement

Traitors star Trishelle Cannatella praised Mellencamp as "the strongest person" as she focuses on her health.

She said: "Only you would have brain surgery one week and be jogging on a treadmill the next. You are ready to fight! And I love the wig."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey wrote: "Love u!!!" while The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King said, "Love you Teddi. You’re such an inspiration."

On February 12, Mellencamp posted a statement on her Instagram, revealing how long she's been dealing with all of these health issues.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches," she said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Split photos of Kate Gosselin

'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin Renews Nursing License Amid Reclusive New Life in $750K Lakefront Home In Wake of Son Collin's Abuse Allegations

Split photo of James Kennedy and Ally Lewber, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

See All the Reality TV Couples Who Have Called It Quits in 2025... So Far — Including 'Vanderpump Rules' Duo James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp's initial brain tumors were discovered in February are she complained of brutal headaches.

Mellencamp continued: "Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."

She added that "after a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believed have been growing for at least 6 months."

The TV personality continued: "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today — the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.