Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Opens Up About Her Extreme AIDS Anxiety — As She Slams Rapper for 'Controlling' Women and Reveals She Went to 'All of' Sean 'Diddy Combs' Infamous Parties

The former stripper appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay on Wednesday and got personal, giving listeners a look into her wild life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amber Rose has opened up about her extreme anxiety when it comes to AIDS, in a personal interview where she also touches on her ex Kanye West and even Sean 'Diddy' Combs .

Rose discussed wanting to be an epidemiologist to find cures while on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

"Growing up in South Philly, what did Amber Rose want to be when she was a little girl?" Sharpe asked Rose, as the 41-year-old revealed she wanted to be epidemiologist.

An epidemiologist studies the causes and spread of disease and injury and focuses on preventing disease outbreaks.

Rose explained what led her to be passionate about that career, and said: "There was a guy in my neighborhood that was dying of AIDS in the '90s, and I didn't know what it was at the time.

"I would talk to my mom – I I know this might sound crazy – but watching his body deteriorate over a month or so I became obsessed with HIV and AIDS and I would be in my room and just think of being on the forefront of a cure."