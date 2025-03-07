Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Opens Up About Her Extreme AIDS Anxiety — As She Slams Rapper for 'Controlling' Women and Reveals She Went to 'All of' Sean 'Diddy Combs' Infamous Parties
Amber Rose has opened up about her extreme anxiety when it comes to AIDS, in a personal interview where she also touches on her ex Kanye West and even Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The former stripper appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay on Wednesday and got personal, giving listeners a look into her wild life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Growing up in South Philly, what did Amber Rose want to be when she was a little girl?" Sharpe asked Rose, as the 41-year-old revealed she wanted to be epidemiologist.
An epidemiologist studies the causes and spread of disease and injury and focuses on preventing disease outbreaks.
Rose explained what led her to be passionate about that career, and said: "There was a guy in my neighborhood that was dying of AIDS in the '90s, and I didn't know what it was at the time.
"I would talk to my mom – I I know this might sound crazy – but watching his body deteriorate over a month or so I became obsessed with HIV and AIDS and I would be in my room and just think of being on the forefront of a cure."
Rose said: "I was just obsessed with infectious diseases and I wanted to know everything about them. Still to this day, even when COVID came out I was kind of excited because I was like 'what is this?'"
"I want to be like Dr. Fauci," Rose added referring to the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States.
In the two-hour interview, Rose also spoke on her previous relationship with the Heartless hitmaker and claimed he is the one making the decisions behind wife Bianca Censori's risqué outfits – including the near-naked look she pulled off at this year's Grammy Awards.
“He did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is,” Rose said, noting the music star's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
She claimed: "He wants other men to want to f--- his women. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women."
Rose also recalled the rapper left her "crying," as she begged not to wear a certain outfit.
The interview also took a turn and mentioned Combs, who is currently behind bars on numerous charges and has been accused of sexual assault in various lawsuits.
"I've been to every Puff party. I've been to every White Party since 2009," the TV personality said, but made clear she never saw any evidence of the music producer's alleged "freak-offs," which are said to have involved drug-fueled orgies.
Rose said: "If these freak-offs are happening, it's on a completely different day. It's not that day because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time.
"You know he's got us the rock, he's on the DJ booth, he is the host of the party. I will say that."
It is alleged Combs had all guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what occurred during the now infamous parties.