Woody Harrelson Rips Dr. Anthony Fauci a New One in Extraordinary Rant on Joe Rogan's Podcast — Branding His Vaccine Moves 'Evil S---'

Split photo of Woody Harrelson and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Source: MEGA

Woody Harrelson claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci was responsible for some of his friends losing their lives in the 80s.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2025, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Woody Harrelson is definitely no fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The actor holds a deep grudge against the COVID-19 "fear mongerer," but not because of the 2020 pandemic – Harrelson, 63, believes the AZT vaccine Fauci promoted during the 80s AIDS crisis led to the deaths of many of his friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

woody harrelson rips dr anthony fauci evil vaccine joe rogan podcast
Source: MEGA

The actor said Dr. Fauci promoted the AZT vaccine during the AIDS crisis.

While many recognize Dr. Fauci as the person who fueled fear and spread false information about COVID-19 and the vaccines' effectiveness, Harrelson's disdain toward the doctor spans over the course of decades.

He explained: "And so they started using that again, and I don't know how many people got killed. That killed friends of mine. AZT was very toxic and they finally had to yank it.

woody harrelson rips dr anthony fauci evil vaccine joe rogan podcast
Source: MEGA

Dr. Fauci retired as director of the NIAID in December 2022.

"And now they use different chemical cocktails, but like, Fauci did some extraordinarily evil s–t... and he knows what he did."

Fauci, 83, was the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and officially retired in December 2022.

Jeanne Marrazzo took over the position in the fall of 2023.

Despite pushback against many of his actions, he won't face any legal consequences anytime soon; former President Joe Biden granted him a pardon just before leaving office.

During the pandemic, Fauci placed strict guidelines that included six feet of social distancing, schools being closed, mask mandates, as well as vaccine mandates.

In June 2024, he testified about the origins of the virus and addressed theories saying it emerged from research funded by his agency at a coronavirus research lab in Wuhan, China.

He has also disclosed he’s received "credible death threats" due to his role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, even after his retirement.

He told Congress: "There have been everything from harassments by emails, texts, letters to myself, my wife, my three daughters. There have been credible death threats, leading to the arrests of two individuals."

Photo of Dr Fauci
Source: MEGA

Fauci received harsh criticism for implementing strict guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Donald Trump now in the White House, Americans can expect big changes in the coming years – especially with MAGA leader appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Health Secretary.

Kennedy has been put under the microscope and blasted by Democrats for his past anti-vaccine work and promoting conspiracy theories.

Senator Mitch McConnell was the lone Republican to vote with every single Democrat against his confirmation.

McConnell, a polio survivor, slammed Kennedy in a statement, saying the vaccine skeptic had a record of "trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

McConnell said Kennedy "failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America's largest health agency."

Democrats, while praising efforts to improve Americans' health, blasted Kennedy's appointment. They claimed he was unqualified and spent years undermining and rejecting scientific data.

rfk jr cut out of mom ethels million will
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. now leads the department of health after being nominated by Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, the 71-year-old veteran politician revealed his main priority as he was sworn in – to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic.

Standing beside Trump, Kennedy said: "For 20 years I've gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country."

