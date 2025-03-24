Your tip
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Hit With Shocking Health Diagnosis After Fight With 'Weird Obsessions and Motivations'

Photo of Elon Musk and Grimes
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his 13 children, Grimes, reveals she's been diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

March 24 2025, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD — and she also claims to be dyslexic.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 37, shared her health update with fans as she hit out at an account called "ADHD Memes" which had posted a screengrab of an X post.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Grimes also claims she's dyslexic, adding 'which is why I can't spell without spellcheck.'

It read: "I saw a TikTok about how excessive reading in childhood is a sign of dissociation and I can't stop thinking about it."

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, responded to the post while offering insight into her own diagnosis.

She said: "I have to say, there's this subculture of, I guess 'mental health' accounts that I actually think are like extreme infohazards.

"Got diagnosed w ADHD/autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic, which is why I can't spell without spellcheck."

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Grimes believes her 'weird obsessions and motivations' would likely have been viewed as 'pathological' during her younger years.

Grimes said if she had known that she has ADHD and autism as a child, "I would have worked so much less hard" and would have been put on medication for the conditions.

The Genesis singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also argued that her "weird obsessions and motivations" would likely have been viewed as "pathological" at the time.

Abe wrote: "I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me, but I'm glad I over came (sic) them."

She then said she believes a "huge percentage" of ADHD diagnoses are related to "screen addiction and dopaminergic burn out."

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Grimes is currently in the midst of an ongoing battle with Musk over the care of their children.

In Grimes' case, she said her ADHD symptoms "were infinitely worse" when she "wasn't an avid reader."

She continued: "An ADHD account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with ADHD (and also become an autodidact and knowledgeable person etc., etc) is so dark... I can't even begin."

The Canadian-born singer then called out the "uniformed social media mental health subculture," describing certain accounts as "anti-civilizational and geared towards making people worse."

Embedded Image

The singer is desperately trying to keep her kids out of the limelight after her four-year-old son was snapped at White House with Musk.

She added in the comments: "I just think unsupervised medical advice and proliferation of info about symptoms is a very tricky thing."

Grimes' shocking admission comes amid her ongoing battle with Musk over the care of their children.

The mother of three of Musk's 13 known children has feuded with the world's richest man for months.

Most recently, Grimes said she has "begged" the DOGE chief and 'tried legal recourse" to keep their children away from the White House and out of the spotlight as her four-year-old son X AE A-XII was repeatedly pictured in the Oval Office and at CPAC.

"I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse," Grimes wrote on the social media platform owned by her ex earlier this month.

Her remarks came in response to a thread criticizing her response to protecting children from online discourse, with X users saying she should be protecting her children from online trolls.

