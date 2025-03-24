Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Pedro Pascal? Lovelorn 'Friends' Actress Sparks Rumors She's Dating 'Gladiator 2' Star After Pair Are Seen Enjoying Cozy Dinner Date in Hollywood

According to insiders, the pair arrived separately at 8pm and left separately at around 11.30pm.

They were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before parting ways.

Their dinner date comes after speculation that Pascal might appear on Aniston's TV series, The Morning Show.

During the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 49, invited him to join the hit Apple TV+ show for season 4.