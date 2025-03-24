Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Pedro Pascal? Lovelorn 'Friends' Actress Sparks Rumors She's Dating 'Gladiator 2' Star After Pair Are Seen Enjoying Cozy Dinner Date in Hollywood
Jennifer Aniston has sparked rumors she's dating Pedro Pascal after the pair were spotted on a romantic dinner date.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends actress, 56, and the Gladiator 2 star, 49, were seen leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after a three-hour dinner.
According to insiders, the pair arrived separately at 8pm and left separately at around 11.30pm.
They were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before parting ways.
Their dinner date comes after speculation that Pascal might appear on Aniston's TV series, The Morning Show.
During the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 49, invited him to join the hit Apple TV+ show for season 4.
The invitation came as he joined their interview with KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.
"Do you want to be on it?" asked Aniston.
Witherspoon said: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."
Pascal replied: "Pitch it to me now."
When questioned if the part involved "anything romantic with anybody," Aniston responded: "All of us."
"I sleep with everyone on the show," Pascal joked. "I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."
Aniston's date took place days after ex-husband Justin Theroux, 53, remarried, eight years since their divorce.
The actress was reportedly taken by surprise by the marriage and sent a message to him after news broke.
The Running Point star secretly tied the knot with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.
Now an insider close to Aniston has revealed how she reacted to the news of their nuptials.
The source said: "Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married.
"Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."
The source noted the news was somewhat bittersweet for the actress, despite the fact she approves of Theroux's 30-year-old new spouse.
"She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful," the insider added. "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."
A second source downplayed any suggestion that the Friends star had been left upset by the news, insisting: "Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine.
"She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."
Aniston has a habit of remaining friendly with her exes, including Theroux, and most notably her first husband Brad Pitt, 61, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2005.
An insider told us: "So whether it is Brad or Justin, she had her chance with them and loved it while it was great, now she is on a different path as they are in their lives.
"She only feels joy for her exes' successes. She's old enough to not cry over spilled milk. If anything is on her mind about Justin it would be, let Justin be happy."