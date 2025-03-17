Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux, 53, Is Secretly Married to 30-Year-Old Girlfriend — And Held Ceremony in Front of VERY Special Guest

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Running Point star, 53, exchanged vows with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico , over the weekend – eight years after his divorce from the Friends star was finalized.

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux has remarried after secretly tying the knot with his model girlfriend.

Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom exchanged vows in front of a small number of guests in Mexico, which included his beloved dog.

The couple’s guestlist was relatively small but did include Theroux's beloved pit bull mix Kuma, whom he adopted from a high-kill shelter following Hurricane Harvey.

Theroux beamed as he showered his bride with love and was seen planting a kiss on her hand as they danced on the white sand as a photographer captured their big day.

For the occasion, Bloom, who met her groom through mutual friends, wore a stunning white gown with a long train and floor-length veil.