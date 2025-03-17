Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux, 53, Is Secretly Married to 30-Year-Old Girlfriend — And Held Ceremony in Front of VERY Special Guest
Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux has remarried after secretly tying the knot with his model girlfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Running Point star, 53, exchanged vows with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend – eight years after his divorce from the Friends star was finalized.
The couple’s guestlist was relatively small but did include Theroux's beloved pit bull mix Kuma, whom he adopted from a high-kill shelter following Hurricane Harvey.
Theroux beamed as he showered his bride with love and was seen planting a kiss on her hand as they danced on the white sand as a photographer captured their big day.
For the occasion, Bloom, who met her groom through mutual friends, wore a stunning white gown with a long train and floor-length veil.
The couple were later joined by several friends and family members on the sand as they took in the lush greenery of the resort located on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Although this is Bloom's first marriage – Theroux, known for his roles in Mulholland Drive and HBO's The Leftovers – was previously married to Aniston, 56, from 2015 to 2017.
Last year, Theroux revealed that he felt the spark between them the moment he laid eyes on Bloom after meeting at a party.
He said: "The first impression was 'wow'. And then a friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote, (they) said, 'That's the one.' Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, 'She's so stunning.' So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed."
Bloom is a New York-based actress who played Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age.
She graduated with a degree in acting from Elon University in North Carolina in 2017 and started her career on the stage in regional theatre in Kentucky.
Her role on The Gilded Age was a dream come true for the young starlet as she was a big fan of Downton Abbey, which was also created by Julian Fellowes.
She recalled: "I emailed my agent, and I was like I have to be in this. I told my agent, 'If this comes up, I would love the opportunity to read for them.'"
Bloom was first spotted with Theroux in February 2023 at a Netflix event at the social club Zero Bond in New York City.
They made their Instagram debut in a selfie from Nicole's twin sister's wedding in December 2023 and attended Naomi Watts' and Billy Crudup's wedding in Mexico City in June 2024.
Theroux has previously talked about how he prefers keeping his relationships out of the public eye.
He said last year that, for him, it's "much more fun not being in a public relationship."
Theroux insists his split from ex-wife Aniston ended on good terms.
He added: "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other.
"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally."