EXCLUSIVE: Before and After — Carrie Underwood's 'Significant Filler Treatments' Gives The 'American Idol' Judge a 'Less Natural' and 'Inflated' Appearance
Carrie Underwood has sparked plastic surgery rumors again after the new season of American Idol kicked off.
The country music singer shot to fame after she won two decades ago — and now, she's back on the show as one of the few judges alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While plastic surgery rumors have followed Underwood for many years, those accusations were brought up once again on social media now that she's back on the small screen.
During one of the episodes of the singing competition, one user wrote on X: "Carrie Underwood’s face doesn’t move."
Another added: "I've kinda thought (something) recently how Carrie Underwood had (something) happen to her face, and how she didn't show much emotion or (something) on #AmericanIdol in the season premiere."
A third asked: "How much botox is Carrie Underwood packing into her lips and face? Yikes."
A fourth wrote: "Sorry - Carrie Underwood had an amazing face- she didn’t need the fake lips- cheapens her look so much. I hope she goes back to her beautiful natural look - doesn’t need anything #AmericanIdol."
A fifth tweeted: "Watching American Idol - Carrie Underwood was such a beautiful woman - why did she feel the need to get all that work done on her face?! Ugh."
Amid the crazy speculation, we've got the answers – as plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has not treated the country music icon, suggested "she may have had a few cosmetic procedures."
The top doctor said: "From a cosmetic surgeon’s perspective, it appears she has had significant filler treatments, particularly in her lips and cheeks. Her lips display a uniformly plump and inflated appearance, with an absence of natural oral lines, which is a classic sign of filler use.
"While lip fillers can enhance volume and definition, overly filled lips can sometimes look less natural due to the lack of movement and expression lines that typically form around the mouth.
"Additionally, her cheek structure suggests the presence of filler, as seen in the pronounced malar point—especially in three-quarter views. This sharp, almost angular projection is characteristic of cheek filler placement designed to enhance midface contour.
"While cheek fillers can be a great way to restore lost volume and create a lifted appearance, excessive use can lead to an exaggerated, less natural look."
Hollywood's 'Woke' Wake-Up Call: Snow White Branded 'Greatest Flop of All' as Box Office Figures Reveal Humiliation of Car Crash Remake
The doctor added: "For future enhancements, a more conservative approach with filler might help maintain balance and natural movement in her facial expressions.
"Overuse of filler, particularly in the midface and lips, can sometimes create an artificial effect, which may not align with the softer, natural aesthetic many celebrities prefer in the long run.
"Ultimately, Carrie still looks stunning, and any cosmetic work she has had is a personal choice."
Underwood has been open about undergoing surgery after she fell back in 2017 at her home, which resulted in a broken wrist and her needing more than 40 stitches in her face.
In 2018, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she explained: "I feel like I do [look different] a little bit. My biggest worry at the time was like, if I say nothing, then later on... I feel like people are gonna say, 'What has she done to herself electively? And it definitely was not a choice. I feel close to myself. I feel pretty close to normal."
However, the country music star never admitted to having any cosmetic work.