'American Idol' Hosts Have 'Major Man Crush' on New Judge Carrie Underwood's Pro Hockey Hunk Husband Mike Fisher
Fans are thrilled Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol – the season four winner is rejoining the show as a judge – but fellow panelist Luke Bryan is more excited he'll now be able to buddy up with Carrie's pro hockey hunk husband, Mike Fisher.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former NHL star, 44, is a hero to country musicians such as Luke, 48, and Jason Aldean, 47.
"The Nashville guys love that Mike is all man, and he tells them stories about getting teeth knocked out by an elbow on the ice and his hunting adventures in the Great White North," an insider spilled. "He's a different kind of macho man than they're used to in the country-music industry."
At the same time, the “All-American Girl” singer, 41, is happy her man is palling around with Luke and Jason, whose son plays in the same youth baseball league as her and Mike's boy, though spies said she's also a little wary.
- Country Crooner Luke Bryan Considers QUITTING 'American Idol' After 2023 Season Wraps, Plans To 'Cut Back' On Touring
- Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
- Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Sparks Feud Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan: Report
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Carrie loves that the country-music guys gravitate toward Mike – it makes her cool by association," a friend dished. "But she also worries about what they might be up to when she's out touring – all she can think of is her nice living room back home strewn with empty beer bottles!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.