Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Carrie Underwood

'American Idol' Hosts Have 'Major Man Crush' on New Judge Carrie Underwood's Pro Hockey Hunk Husband Mike Fisher

american idol hosts have major man crush
Source: MEGA

'American Idol' hosts are said to be in a tizzy over new judge Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fans are thrilled Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol – the season four winner is rejoining the show as a judge – but fellow panelist Luke Bryan is more excited he'll now be able to buddy up with Carrie's pro hockey hunk husband, Mike Fisher.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former NHL star, 44, is a hero to country musicians such as Luke, 48, and Jason Aldean, 47.

Article continues below advertisement
american idol hosts have major man crush
Source: MEGA

Underwood is returning to ‘American Idol’ as a judge, with her fellow panelist Luke Bryan said to be more excited he'll now be able to buddy up with Carrie's pro hockey hunk husband.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Nashville guys love that Mike is all man, and he tells them stories about getting teeth knocked out by an elbow on the ice and his hunting adventures in the Great White North," an insider spilled. "He's a different kind of macho man than they're used to in the country-music industry."

At the same time, the “All-American Girl” singer, 41, is happy her man is palling around with Luke and Jason, whose son plays in the same youth baseball league as her and Mike's boy, though spies said she's also a little wary.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
american idol hosts have major man crush
Source: MEGA

The whole show panel is said to be fixated on Fisher.

"Carrie loves that the country-music guys gravitate toward Mike – it makes her cool by association," a friend dished. "But she also worries about what they might be up to when she's out touring – all she can think of is her nice living room back home strewn with empty beer bottles!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.