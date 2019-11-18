Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Twins Baseball Player Ryan Costello Found Dead On New Zealand University Campus The minor league infielder was just 23 years old.

Minnesota Twins minor league baseball player Ryan Costello has been found dead in New Zealand.

“Police were called to a sudden death at accommodation units located on Massey University’s Albany Campus in Auckland on 18 November after 10 am,” authorities confirmed to RadarOnline.com, noting that “the 23-year-old’s death will be referred to the Coroner.”

At the time of his passing, the infielder was in the country playing in the Australian Baseball League with his team, The Auckland Tuatara.

The athlete’s absence at practice caused alarm, and officials believe Costello passed away in his sleep of natural causes.

The local coroner told Radar they could not comment on the death.

Costello, who previously played with the Seattle Mariners, was traded to the Twins and played in the Single-A and Double-A levels during the 2019 season.

“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand,” the team said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches and teammates.”

Another young baseball player, L.A. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 21. He was 27 years old.

According to the toxicology report, he overdosed on Oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol.