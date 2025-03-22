Embarrassment as Fox News Talking Head is INDICTED on Child Porn and Sex Charges
Former Fox News guest contributor and anti-drug activist Ricci Wynne has once again found himself in legal trouble, being indicted on child pornography charges by a federal grand jury, RadarOnline.com can report.
Wynne was previously charged with suspicion of pimping and pandering last November, with law enforcement accusing him of exploiting vulnerable individuals for financial gain.
The indictment, filed in a district court in San Francisco, accuses Wynne of coercing minors to engage in "sexually explicit conduct" for visual depiction in April and October of 2022.
He also allegedly had intentions of shipping or transporting the visual depiction.
The disturbing content leading to these recent charges was uncovered when Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport, where his phone was seized, revealing the child pornography.
After obtaining a search warrant post-arrest, authorities also found over $79,000 in cash in Wynne's apartment.
This location is believed to be where the sex work took place, with an unnamed 30-year-old woman reported to have been with Wynne during the arrest, suspected by authorities to be engaged in sex work and later released.
A court filing from December alleged a "track record of sexually abusing children", with claims of abuse of children as young as 12, some of whom he is accused of assaulting on camera.
Wynne's criminal history has been checkered, initially building his career as a reformed drug dealer. However, allegations of advertising a "cocaine buffet" online led to a federal drug case and a 12-year prison term.
Released in December 2021 on probation after claiming victimization and self-harm attempts in jail, prosecutors have now claimed he started grooming young girls post-release.
Wynne is a vocal Donald Trump supporter who has garnered a significant social media following due to his videos, which depicted drug users shooting up on the streets and even schoolchildren negotiating their way through a crowd of homeless people.
He told KRON4 in a 2023 interview: "I changed my life and am trying to do something good for the community. (San Franciscans) need to stand up for our city. By running away, you don't do anything."
Wynne has not posted on social media since his November arrest and his YouTube account has been removed from the platform for violating community guidelines.
Currently in federal custody in California, Wynne has pleaded not guilty to the pimping and pandering charges.
If convicted, he would face a minimum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a minimum of five years of supervised release.