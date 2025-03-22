Embarrassment as Fox News Talking Head is INDICTED on Child Porn and Sex Charges

The indictment, filed in a district court in San Francisco, accuses Wynne of coercing minors to engage in "sexually explicit conduct" for visual depiction in April and October of 2022.

He also allegedly had intentions of shipping or transporting the visual depiction.

The disturbing content leading to these recent charges was uncovered when Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport, where his phone was seized, revealing the child pornography.

After obtaining a search warrant post-arrest, authorities also found over $79,000 in cash in Wynne's apartment.

This location is believed to be where the sex work took place, with an unnamed 30-year-old woman reported to have been with Wynne during the arrest, suspected by authorities to be engaged in sex work and later released.