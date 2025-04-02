Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Could J Lo Go Back to Alex Rodriguez? Singer 'In Touch With Ex' As She Reels With Heartbreak Over Ben Affleck 'Moving On With Former Wife Jennifer Garner'

j lo back alex rodriguez ben affleck pp
Source: MEGA

Alex Rodriguez, left, is giving his ex Jennifer Lopez a shoulder to cry on following her split from Ben Affleck.

April 2 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In the ever-tumultuous world of celebrity romances, it looks like Alex Rodriguez can't quite shake off his past with Jennifer Lopez.

RadarOnline.com can reveal former baseball star A-Rod, now attached to a new love interest, reportedly felt compelled to check in on J-Lo, 55, after her heart-wrenching split from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez showbiz blow this is me movie bashed
Source: MEGA

J-Lo is literally low after seeing former partner Affleck grow close to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

And he's helping ease the pain Lopez is feeling as ex-hubby Affleck, 52, continues to cozy up to former wife Jennifer Garner, also 52, in the wake of their divorce.

They split in 2021 after four years, saying they were "better as friends."

"Alex still cares about her," a source close to him said – confirming even amid his new relationship, he has a soft spot for his ex-fiancée.

"Breakups, especially for someone in the limelight, are never easy, and A-Rod just wanted to ensure Jennifer was holding up," our insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
alex rodriguez mystery woman dating j lo affleck marriage issues
Source: MEGA

Pals say Rodriguez still has strong feelings for the woman he once planned to marry.

Article continues below advertisement

They also said: "He constantly worried that there were still feelings bubbling beneath the surface.

"While they are adamant that their recent interactions were just casual, we all know J-o loves a little drama in her love life! Is this merely a benign friendship, or could it be the first act in a romantic revival?"

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck faked it months smooching public split
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Affleck's divorce after two years of marriage was finalized earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, our mole revealed Affleck was notoriously suspicious of 49-year-old A-Rod's enduring connection with Lopez, often fretting over their undeniable chemistry during their marriage.

"He constantly worried that there were still feelings bubbling beneath the surface," our source said.

We told in March how lovelorn Lopez can’t move on from Affleck – as her suitors just don’t measure up to him in her eyes.

The movie star and singer is also said to be too much of a diva for any boyfriend to handle, and is "fuming" Affleck appears to have reunited with Garner in the wake of their bitter split.

We also revealed how Lopez found it "painful" to see a viral video featuring Affleck and Garner enjoying time together.

However, sources insist Garner is content in her current relationship with burger firm boss John Miller, 47.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
wendy williams rails against her suffocating living conditions in memory care facility

EXCLUSIVE: Diva Wendy Williams 'Causing Havoc' at Assisted Living Facility — 'She's Treating it Like a VIP Playground!'

will smith jada house sale sham pp

EXCLUSIVE: How Will Smith and Wife Jada's House Sale is The Sign the Pair Are Finally Set to Announce They Are Officially Ending Their 'Sham' Open Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Affleck has been spotted spending quality time with Jennifer Garner, left, the mother of his three children.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

And we told how Affleck was dodging calls and messages from Lopez after becoming irked at her sly digs at him on social media.

Insiders say Affleck was annoyed when Lopez took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.

Lopez and Affleck split two years after their wedding, with their divorce finalized in January – and even though it seems he's moved on, insiders told us the singer is "doomed to die single."

A source said: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.

"Jen is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back.

"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.