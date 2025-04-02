EXCLUSIVE: Could J Lo Go Back to Alex Rodriguez? Singer 'In Touch With Ex' As She Reels With Heartbreak Over Ben Affleck 'Moving On With Former Wife Jennifer Garner'
In the ever-tumultuous world of celebrity romances, it looks like Alex Rodriguez can't quite shake off his past with Jennifer Lopez.
RadarOnline.com can reveal former baseball star A-Rod, now attached to a new love interest, reportedly felt compelled to check in on J-Lo, 55, after her heart-wrenching split from Ben Affleck.
And he's helping ease the pain Lopez is feeling as ex-hubby Affleck, 52, continues to cozy up to former wife Jennifer Garner, also 52, in the wake of their divorce.
They split in 2021 after four years, saying they were "better as friends."
"Alex still cares about her," a source close to him said – confirming even amid his new relationship, he has a soft spot for his ex-fiancée.
"Breakups, especially for someone in the limelight, are never easy, and A-Rod just wanted to ensure Jennifer was holding up," our insider added.
They also said: "He constantly worried that there were still feelings bubbling beneath the surface.
"While they are adamant that their recent interactions were just casual, we all know J-o loves a little drama in her love life! Is this merely a benign friendship, or could it be the first act in a romantic revival?"
Meanwhile, our mole revealed Affleck was notoriously suspicious of 49-year-old A-Rod's enduring connection with Lopez, often fretting over their undeniable chemistry during their marriage.
"He constantly worried that there were still feelings bubbling beneath the surface," our source said.
We told in March how lovelorn Lopez can’t move on from Affleck – as her suitors just don’t measure up to him in her eyes.
The movie star and singer is also said to be too much of a diva for any boyfriend to handle, and is "fuming" Affleck appears to have reunited with Garner in the wake of their bitter split.
We also revealed how Lopez found it "painful" to see a viral video featuring Affleck and Garner enjoying time together.
However, sources insist Garner is content in her current relationship with burger firm boss John Miller, 47.
And we told how Affleck was dodging calls and messages from Lopez after becoming irked at her sly digs at him on social media.
Insiders say Affleck was annoyed when Lopez took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.
Lopez and Affleck split two years after their wedding, with their divorce finalized in January – and even though it seems he's moved on, insiders told us the singer is "doomed to die single."
A source said: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.
"Jen is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back.
"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals."