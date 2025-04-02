EXCLUSIVE: Could J Lo Go Back to Alex Rodriguez? Singer 'In Touch With Ex' As She Reels With Heartbreak Over Ben Affleck 'Moving On With Former Wife Jennifer Garner'

And he's helping ease the pain Lopez is feeling as ex-hubby Affleck, 52, continues to cozy up to former wife Jennifer Garner, also 52, in the wake of their divorce.

They split in 2021 after four years, saying they were "better as friends."

"Alex still cares about her," a source close to him said – confirming even amid his new relationship, he has a soft spot for his ex-fiancée.

"Breakups, especially for someone in the limelight, are never easy, and A-Rod just wanted to ensure Jennifer was holding up," our insider added.