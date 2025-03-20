EXCLUSIVE: The TWO Reasons Jennifer Lopez 'Will Never Find a New Man' — 'She's a Diva, and Sadly Doesn't Think Anyone Can Ever Measure up To Her Ex Ben Affleck!'
Lovelorn Jennifer Lopez can’t move on from her ex-husband Ben Affleck – because her suitors just don’t measure up to him in her eyes.
The movie star and singer is also said to be too much of a diva for any boyfriend to handle, and is "fuming" Affleck appears to have reunited with his ex Jennifer Garner in the wake of their bitter split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lopez and Affeck split two years after their wedding, with their divorce finalized in January – and even though it seems he's moved on, insiders told us the singer is "doomed to die single."
A source said: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.
"She is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back.
"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals.
"Jen genuinely wants to meet someone new but tends to find faults with every guy she encounters. Despite interest from a variety of suitors, including through her agent, she has been on several low-key dates – but has been unable to feel a connection.
"Friends say she romantically invested in the idea that she and Affleck were soulmates, making it tough for her to let go of that notion."
We revealed how Lopez. 55, found it "painful" to see a viral video featuring Affleck, 52, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also 52, enjoying time together.
However, sources insist Garner is content in her current relationship with burger firm boss John Miller, 47.
While Lopez typically finds love quickly, recent reports suggest she’s taking a more cautious approach.
Speculation about her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein, 44, from the acclaimed series Ted Lasso, is rising as they film their upcoming movie, Office Romance.
Sources indicate they've been enjoying each other's company and Goldstein has openly expressed his feelings for her.
We have also told how Affleck was dodging calls and messages from his Lopez after becoming irked at her sly digs at him on social media.
RadarOnline.com revealed the move came as he continues to grow close to his former spouse Garner.
Insiders say Affleck was annoyed when Lopez took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that "self-love don’t cost a thing" on Valentine’s Day – in what many believed to be a thinly-veiled dig at her ex.
He's also been spending increased time with Garner and their kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
An insider told us: "Ben's really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on... J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure’s on for her to spill some info about their relationship eventually.
"But what really grinds his gears? It’s those sneaky little social media posts of hers that seem to just dangle hints about their old romance, knowing full well that everyone’s gonna jump to conclusions and connect the dots back to him. Honestly, he wishes she’d just keep it private and talk to someone in her inner circle instead of playing coy with her fans.
"It’s super annoying because she doesn’t even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn’t her intention to make waves."