EXCLUSIVE: The TWO Reasons Jennifer Lopez 'Will Never Find a New Man' — 'She's a Diva, and Sadly Doesn't Think Anyone Can Ever Measure up To Her Ex Ben Affleck!'

Lopez and Affeck split two years after their wedding, with their divorce finalized in January – and even though it seems he's moved on, insiders told us the singer is "doomed to die single."

A source said: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.

"She is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back.

"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals.

"Jen genuinely wants to meet someone new but tends to find faults with every guy she encounters. Despite interest from a variety of suitors, including through her agent, she has been on several low-key dates – but has been unable to feel a connection.

"Friends say she romantically invested in the idea that she and Affleck were soulmates, making it tough for her to let go of that notion."