EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Secret Reunion Revealed After Pair Were Caught in Intimate Clinch – 'His Hug Was Not Something you Do With an Ex!'

Flirty exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are said to have finally crossed the line from best friends forever to a lot more.

An eyewitness caught Affleck on camera holding Garner in a steamy romantic clinch – and her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, was nowhere in sight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the onlooker, the 52-year-old Oscar winner clutched the Yes Day cutie, 52, around the waist while rubbing his pelvis up against her and putting his lips near her ear.

The two, who were married for 10 years, were celebrating son Samuel's 13th birthday at a paintball park.