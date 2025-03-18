EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Secret Reunion Revealed After Pair Were Caught in Intimate Clinch – 'His Hug Was Not Something you Do With an Ex!'
Flirty exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are said to have finally crossed the line from best friends forever to a lot more.
An eyewitness caught Affleck on camera holding Garner in a steamy romantic clinch – and her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, was nowhere in sight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the onlooker, the 52-year-old Oscar winner clutched the Yes Day cutie, 52, around the waist while rubbing his pelvis up against her and putting his lips near her ear.
The two, who were married for 10 years, were celebrating son Samuel's 13th birthday at a paintball park.
"Ben and Jen looked like they were having a ball," an insider told us. "They were giggling and joking and having a great time. Sparks definitely flew."
Another Hollywood insider added: "The question is what this means for Jen's relationship with John. He can't be happy to see Ben hugging his girlfriend."
Body language expert Patti Wood told RadarOnline.com Affleck's lovey-dovey posture "communicates his desire to be sexually intimate or familiarity with her based on their old relationship.
"His hug is not something you do with an ex," added Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma. "He's wrapping his arm all the way around the front of her body, with the position of his pelvis and ventral (abdomen) front and heart window in contact with her body. It all implies a familiarity and desire for sexual ownership."
The couple, who share kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
Garner is said to be informally engaged to Miller, a businessman she began dating in 2018.
Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024 after rekindling their old romance in 2021.
Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman, who has not treated Affleck or Garner, told RadarOnline.com Garner and Affleck’s PDA should give Miller "reason to be concerned."
She added: "These photos suggest that there are still sparks flying between them.
"Jen still loves Ben and knows that he's fragile, as she has helped him with his sobriety in the past. So that's a big draw as well."
Even though Garner may be intrigued by Affleck's affection, she should steer clear, Lieberman warned.
She added: "We are always tempted to go back to a past relationship because we want to prove that the other person really did love us, but there are pitfalls.
"Jen should be very wary of getting back together with Ben because a rebound relationship with him wouldn't last."