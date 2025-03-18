Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Power Players Who Are Literally Joined at the Hip — We Reveal the Power-Playing Acting Couples Who Share Marriages AND Oscars

hollywood power couples marriage oscars
Source: MEGA

Javier Bardem and Penelope Penélope Cruz are among the litany of joined-at-the-hip Hollywood couples.

March 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

March 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

In Hollywood, talent runs deep – but for some power couples, Oscar gold is a shared achievement.

While many actors and filmmakers dream of taking home the coveted Academy Award, a rare few have done it alongside their spouses – and RadarOnline.com reveals the most powerful of them here.

From legendary pairings such as Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward to modern powerhouse couples including Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, these duos prove success is even sweeter when shared.

Here's a look at the most iconic Oscar-winning duos in Tinseltown history:

Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward

Newman's own Best Actor Oscar finally came after seven nominations for 1986's The Color of Money... but Joanne received the best wedding gift of all – winning Best Actress for The Three Faces of Eve in 1958, the same year the two stars tied the knot.

Frances Mcdormand & Joel Coen

Married since 1984, these two are going to need a bigger trophy case.

Along with brother Ethan Coen, writer-director Joel has four Oscars (one for 1996's Fargo and three for No Country for Old Men, 2007), while Frances has scored four of her own-three Best Actress wins for Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) and Nomadland (2020) and one for producing Best Picture Nomadland.

hollywood power couples marriage oscars
Source: MEGA

Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz, left, share Oscar glory, as do Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Vivien Leight & Laurence Olivier

Leigh was two for two, winning Best Actress in both her nominations, for 1939's Gone With the Wind and 1951's A Streetcar Named Desire. Olivier, her hubby from 1940 to 1960, won just once in 11 tries for 1948's Hamlet, but he received two honorary Oscars.

Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz

This power couple tied the knot in 2010 and have bookend Oscars.

Bardem won the Best Supporting Actor award for 2007's No Country for Old Men, while at the other end of the mantel is Cruz's Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

hollywood power couples marriage oscars
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once among the Hollywood acting-and-award-winning duos, as were Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland.

Vincente Minnelli & Judy Garland

Teen Judy nabbed a 1940 Academy Juvenile Award for her performances in both The Wizard of Oz and Babes in Arms, while her director husband from 1945 to 1951 brought home the gold as Best Director for 1958's Gigi.

Their daughter Liza Minnelli made it a family affair, winning Best Actress for 1972's Cabaret.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Hopefully, each came away with their own Academy Awards from their acrimonious eight-year divorce, which was settled last year: Jolie won Best Supporting Actress for 1999's Girl, Interrupted, while third husband Pitt's Best Supporting Actor award was for 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and he nabbed one for Best Picture, 2013's 12 Years a Slave.

