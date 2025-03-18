EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Power Players Who Are Literally Joined at the Hip — We Reveal the Power-Playing Acting Couples Who Share Marriages AND Oscars

In Hollywood, talent runs deep – but for some power couples, Oscar gold is a shared achievement.

While many actors and filmmakers dream of taking home the coveted Academy Award, a rare few have done it alongside their spouses – and RadarOnline.com reveals the most powerful of them here.

From legendary pairings such as Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward to modern powerhouse couples including Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, these duos prove success is even sweeter when shared.

Here's a look at the most iconic Oscar-winning duos in Tinseltown history:

Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward

Newman's own Best Actor Oscar finally came after seven nominations for 1986's The Color of Money... but Joanne received the best wedding gift of all – winning Best Actress for The Three Faces of Eve in 1958, the same year the two stars tied the knot.

Frances Mcdormand & Joel Coen

Married since 1984, these two are going to need a bigger trophy case.

Along with brother Ethan Coen, writer-director Joel has four Oscars (one for 1996's Fargo and three for No Country for Old Men, 2007), while Frances has scored four of her own-three Best Actress wins for Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) and Nomadland (2020) and one for producing Best Picture Nomadland.