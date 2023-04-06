Joanne Woodward's Final Days: Screen Legend's Loved Ones Keeping Her 'Comfortable' With At-Home Hospice Care
Joanne Woodward's closest friends fear her 16-year battle with Alzheimer's is coming to an end, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The 93-year-old screen legend, also widely known for being the widow of Paul Newman, is fortunately in good hands during this fragile time for the family.
One pal in her inner circle revealed Woodward is now receiving at-home hospice care and has been surrounded by the three daughters she shared with the actor, as well as Paul's girls shared with his first wife.
"At this point, the best that can be done for Joanne is to keep her comfortable while waiting for the inevitable," said a pal. "It's a tribute to her courage and determination that she has lived with this debilitating disease as long as she has."
The Three Faces of Eve star was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007. Woodward and Newman had been together 50 years when he died in 2008 from lung cancer. He was 83.
In the future, Woodward's estimated $50 million estate is set to be divided between her daughters for their favorite charitable causes.
As we previously learned, she had received some of Paul's fortune in the wake of his death while the rest went to his Newman's Own Foundation and other charities.
"Paul's daughters were blessed with their father's passion for making the world a better place," spilled the pal. "After Joanne's passing, there will be plenty of money to fund their individual passion projects."
Insiders said that Woodward has been staying strong while receiving medical care at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Connecticut, with one previously telling RadarOnline.com that "it's unlikely she'll ever be seen in public again."
"They never got sucked into the trappings of Hollywood and raised a family with a strong set of ethics," added the source. "When she passes, it will mark the sad end of an era."