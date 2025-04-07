EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Dynasty 'Desperate to Shut up JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg' After His Social Media Rants – 'He's Such an Embarrassment!'
Prospective power broker Caroline Kennedy's outraged family is threatening to withhold the dynasty's support for her presidential ambitions if she doesn't rein in her loose-cannon kid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former diplomat Caroline, 67 – the only surviving child of slain President John F. Kennedy is getting an angry earful from her influential relatives about zipping the lips of her 32-year-old son, Jack Schlossberg, after his bizarre social media rants, sources revealed.
"Jack has always been a handful," our insider said. "But now he's making an unseemly spectacle of himself. It's frankly embarrassing and the whole family just want him to shut up."
The youngest of Caroline's three children with artist and author husband Edwin Schlossberg, 79, feuded online with conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly and publicly mocked his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the newly installed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Harvard University-trained lawyer Jack shared a video showing him roaming in a sparse apartment while accusing former Fox News host Kelly of attacking trans people on her opinionated platform.
The bigmouth also cruelly mimicked RFK Jr.'s shaky voice, which is caused by spasmodic dysphonia – a neurological disorder affecting the vocal cords.
After the trolling tirades, Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy – RFK Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter – said of Jack: "I hope he gets the help he needs."
Sarcastic potty mouth Jack also crudely thanked Elon Musk – head of the Department of Government Efficiency – "for letting China eat out your a-- while you p--- on the constitution," and described noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz as looking like "a human penis."
Dershowitz commented on Caroline's windbag son: "He's done more harm for the Kennedy name than all the rest of the Kennedys combined."
Schlossberg later deactivated his accounts and offered an awkward apology to "everyone I hurt," explaining he aims to make "funny or silly" posts that "have a purpose."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Caroline assumed the mantle of Kennedy family matriarch after the October death of her 96-year-old aunt, Ethel – RFK Sr.'s widow, with her scathing but futile plea for senators to reject RFK Jr.'s secretary nomination.
Given Caroline's growing influence – and rumors the devout Democrat may pursue the presidency in 2028 in a bid to rescue the floundering political party – Sclossberg's unhinged antics are especially concerning, sources shared.
A mole whispers that a potential White House run for Caroline would be in jeopardy "if she has an off-the-wall son who is making a mockery of what it means to be a Kennedy."
The confidante added: "She has to get him to at least try to play the role that is expected of him – or there will undoubtedly be more trouble down the line."