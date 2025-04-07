EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Dynasty 'Desperate to Shut up JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg' After His Social Media Rants – 'He's Such an Embarrassment!'

Prospective power broker Caroline Kennedy's outraged family is threatening to withhold the dynasty's support for her presidential ambitions if she doesn't rein in her loose-cannon kid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former diplomat Caroline, 67 – the only surviving child of slain President John F. Kennedy is getting an angry earful from her influential relatives about zipping the lips of her 32-year-old son, Jack Schlossberg, after his bizarre social media rants, sources revealed.

"Jack has always been a handful," our insider said. "But now he's making an unseemly spectacle of himself. It's frankly embarrassing and the whole family just want him to shut up."