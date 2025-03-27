Your tip
Don Lemon Accuses Megyn Kelly's Husband of Ogling His Man — But Insiders Hit Back 'Calm Down, He's No Brad Pitt!'

Don Lemon accused Megyn Kelly's husband of ogling his husband.

March 27 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Don Lemon has furthered his feud with Megyn Kelly after accusing her husband, Doug Brunt, of eyeing his husband, Tim Malone, too much, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former CNN anchor called out Kelly's husband on his YouTube channel.

Amid the ongoing feud, Lemon, 59, has taken another swipe at Kelly by calling out her husband's alleged wandering eyes.

He sent a message to Kelly, 54, in another YouTube rant, in which he told her to "deal with your own house."

Lemon added: "And by the way, tell your husband to stop looking at my husband across the room. It's weird, okay."

Lemon and Tim Malone married in April 2024.

Despite Lemon insinuating Brunt was checking out Malone, insiders said Kelly isn't losing sleep over the comment.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources said Lemon's comment backfired – and the conservative couple is "laughing" instead of fuming over the jab.

Sources said: "Don thinks everyone is looking at his husband.

"Look, Tim’s a nice guy, but let's be honest — it's not like Don married Brad Pitt. Calm down."

Sources said Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt laughed off Lemon's comment.

The source additionally noted while Kelly and Brunt have had a "good laugh" over Lemon's comments, they won't be issuing any kind of statement regarding his video because "attention is exactly what Don and Tim want."

Another source familiar with both Lemon and Kelly added: "This is textbook clout-chasing.

"Don needs clicks. Tim wants exposure. Megyn and Doug see right through it and have zero interest in feeding the circus."

A third source echoed: "It’s gone from political to petty. Now we’re talking about hallway glances and imaginary flirtation. It’s messy, it’s desperate, and it’s beneath all of them."

Of course, this isn't the first instance Lemon has seemingly called out Kelly for clicks.

After the SiriusXM host celebrated the firing of MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, Lemon didn't mince his words when he told Kelly to "go f--- yourself."

The insider said Kelly and Brunt won't make a statement because Lemon wants 'attention.'

During the February 26 episode of his YouTube show, Lemon rattled off a laundry list of times Kelly made "sexist" comments against other women.

In light of her remarks about Reid, Lemon claimed he made the video because "someone had to stand up," and he was "quite disappointed" in how Kelly covered the MSNBC host's firing.

Ironically, Lemon claimed Kelly was "trying to get press" by rejoicing in Reid's MSNBC exit – and branded her statements "weak."

He added Kelly "should be supportive of all women, even a Black woman, even someone as a journalist who she disagrees with."

Lemon referenced Kelly's X post in the aftermath of Reid being axed from her network.

Her post read: "Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked 'White women tears' as pathetic and offensive to her? Who's crying now, Joy?

"Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long."

He responded: "So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f--- yourself. Okay?

"The worst person from television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that was Megyn Kelly."

