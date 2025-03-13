EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Host Joy Reid Set to 'Scream Bloody Murder' Over Being Axed from MSNBC – 'She Knows Where the Bodies are Buried and Is Getting Set to Torch Network to Ground!'
An unrepentant Joy Reid is set to scream bloody murder and seek vengeance against MSNBC for canceling her show, The ReidOut, and unceremoniously kicking her out the door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old anchor, who had been with MSNBC for over a decade, is said to be furious over what she sees as a backstabbing betrayal from the very network she helped build.
An MSNBC insider said: "She's livid, and she knows everything. She's ready to burn the house down."
According to sources, Reid signed her own death warrant by holding an internal summit with other anchors, including Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and Nicolle Wallace, to unite in battle against the network's new strategy to be less left-wing biased.
Reid also took to the air to liken President Donald Trump's tactics with fascism.
Meanwhile, the liberal television personality has been blasted for her own racially charged rhetoric in saying that Americans were afraid of a "brown invasion" over the border and that Black people would be "weird" if they didn't vote for Kamala Harris.
She also blamed Harris's loss in November on "white women" who "did not show up" for her.
After the election, Reid lost almost half her viewers, and her firing is a major move by the network's new president, Rebecca Kutler, in an effort to reverse its downward spiral.
But Reid refuses to take accountability for her show's failure, declaring: "I'm not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those things."
Now, sources said she's looking to roast those she believes betrayed her.
The insider warned: "MSNBC wants her to sign an NDA, but that's not going to happen. If they think they are going to silence her, they better think again."