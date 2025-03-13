EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Host Joy Reid Set to 'Scream Bloody Murder' Over Being Axed from MSNBC – 'She Knows Where the Bodies are Buried and Is Getting Set to Torch Network to Ground!'

An MSNBC insider said: "She's livid, and she knows everything. She's ready to burn the house down."

According to sources, Reid signed her own death warrant by holding an internal summit with other anchors, including Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and Nicolle Wallace, to unite in battle against the network's new strategy to be less left-wing biased.

Reid also took to the air to liken President Donald Trump's tactics with fascism.

Meanwhile, the liberal television personality has been blasted for her own racially charged rhetoric in saying that Americans were afraid of a "brown invasion" over the border and that Black people would be "weird" if they didn't vote for Kamala Harris.

She also blamed Harris's loss in November on "white women" who "did not show up" for her.