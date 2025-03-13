EXCLUSIVE: Inside Murdering Menendez Brothers Prison Hell After They Were Attacked Behind Bars as Freedom Bids Keep Failing

Erik explained: "Prison was hard for me. I faced a lot of bullying and trauma. It was a dangerous environment. I was picked on, bullied violently, and it was traumatic and it was continual."

The men are currently serving life sentences at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, California. The brothers don't bunk together but are assigned to the same cell block – and staffers say the tight-knit twosome regularly socialize at lunch.

However, for their first 21 years as inmates, the killers were housed at different facilities.

Now, Erik is speaking out about the moment he learned of his older brother's beatdown.

He said: "I was told 'Lyle just got assaulted and got his jaw broken.' I'm thinking, ‘He's over there, I'm going through this over here, and at least we could protect each other maybe if we were together,' but we were not even allowed to be together."