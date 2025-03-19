EXCLUSIVE: 'Raging' Rachel Maddow 'Set for Sack' After 'Riling Up' MSNBC Bosses By Attacking Them Over Controversial Joy Reid Firing

Riled-up Rachel Maddow has been blasting her bosses at MSNBC over firing Joy Reid and reassigning other minority on-air talent – but sources say the woke warrior's whining is plunging the ratings – challenged network into crisis and causing colleagues to call her selfish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's got this crusade to do what's right and seems willing to take on the bosses, but it's nothing short of self-sabotage – and what's worse, it's putting her team at risk, too," a TV insider told us.

Mad Maddow went on a telly tirade over the cancellation of The ReidOut and admitted the axing of host Reid was "very, very, very hard to take."