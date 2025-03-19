EXCLUSIVE: 'Raging' Rachel Maddow 'Set for Sack' After 'Riling Up' MSNBC Bosses By Attacking Them Over Controversial Joy Reid Firing
Riled-up Rachel Maddow has been blasting her bosses at MSNBC over firing Joy Reid and reassigning other minority on-air talent – but sources say the woke warrior's whining is plunging the ratings – challenged network into crisis and causing colleagues to call her selfish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's got this crusade to do what's right and seems willing to take on the bosses, but it's nothing short of self-sabotage – and what's worse, it's putting her team at risk, too," a TV insider told us.
Mad Maddow went on a telly tirade over the cancellation of The ReidOut and admitted the axing of host Reid was "very, very, very hard to take."
But the liberal loudmouth didn't stop there.
Maddow, 51, slammed MSNBC for the "unnerving" act of nixing primetime shows helmed by "two non-white hosts" – Black Reid and half-Burmese Alex Wagner – as well as canceling the weekend program of Korean-American broadcaster Katie Phang.
Wagner and Phang are taking on other duties at the network, but Maddow raged about their vacated timeslots: "That feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources have said left-leaning MSNBC was thrown into a ratings tailspin after Republican President Donald Trump's stunning political comeback and could potentially be shuttered if the network doesn't find a way to reconnect with American viewers who are flocking to conservative Fox News.
Our insider added: "These changes are not being made out of the blue. It's desperate times at MSNBC. They're fighting for survival, and a lot of people think Rachel is making a huge mistake kicking them when they're down.
"She's putting the entire team and network at risk by essentially going to war with the higher-ups. There's no way she's going to win this. She's signing her own pink slip."
With a reported net worth of $50 million, the brazen blabbermouth can afford to go toe-to-toe with bosses – unlike many of her underlings, the source sid. "Her team will be turned on by association," a source predicted. "It's causing an incredible amount of panic. Rachel is tunnel-visioned, and she's on a mission to speak her mind and clearly not thinking about anybody else.
"It's all very well for her with millions in the bank, but these other people are living paycheck to paycheck. If the network turns around to make them all redundant, they will suffer – and she won't bail them out or do much to help."