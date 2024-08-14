Megyn Kelly Eviscerates ‘Disgusting’ Charlize Theron After She Played Her in ‘Bombshell’ Flick About Fox News: ‘Just Take Your F---ing Award and Slink Away’
Political pundit Megyn Kelly slammed Charlize Theron for past comments the actress made after she played her in the hit flick Bombshell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist claimed: "It’s so nasty… Charlize Theron and her friends basically cribbed my entire book ... Then she went on her press tour and she went out and she kept dumping on me."
The 2019 movie told the story of three former Fox News anchors who attempted to expose late CEO Roger Ailes for alleged sexual harassment. Theron, 49, played the role of Kelly, 53, in the film.
Kelly added: "First of all, you stole my book, you stole my very intimate story, and you didn't pay me anything… You took absolutely no time to actually get to know me. And then you decide to just spend your whole press tour dumping on me.
"Hollywood is disgusting. Just take your f------ award and slink away."
This scathing rebuke wasn't the first time Kelly trashed the South African actress. In May, Kelly discussed Theron openly questioning the timing of her allegations against the Fox bigwig during an episode of her show featuring guest Nellie Bowles.
The 53-year-old SiriusXM host said: "When she went on her media tour to promote the movie, people said to her something like, ‘Well, Megyn Kelly wasn’t the first, she had been harassed by him years earlier and she didn’t come out with it until years later.’ And she had the nerve to say, ‘Megyn Kelly was late to the party. No question.’"
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as 'Most Disgusting, Misogynistic, Hateful Thing I Have Ever Seen' After 'Top Surgery' Scandal
- Anchors Explode: Megyn Kelly and Dan Abrams Go Nuclear on Each Other Over Trump Conviction in Hush Money Trial
- Donald Trump Agreed to Presidential Debate to 'Forestall' Potential Jail Sentence in Criminal Hush Money Trial, Megyn Kelly's Guest Speculates
Kelly continued: "B---- you weren’t even at the party. You’d never f------ came forward with any allegations. I’m sure you were harassed. But you’re too p-----footed to say anything about it. So take a seat."
The ex-Fox News host added she was "so pissed about" Theron's comments.
While Kelly's rage was sparked by Theron's criticism of her #MeToo story, Kelly has publicly criticized other high-profile women who have come out with their own allegations years later.
During Donald Trump's hush money trial, the political pundit slammed accuser Stormy Daniels and claimed she "completely revised her account of the interlude".
At the time, Kelly told podcast guest Adam Corolla: "It went from this casual description back when she first came out with this publicly of, ‘He was interesting and he was nice and it was fine, he was a nice guy,’ to, ‘I blacked out!'"
"Her new testimony is, ‘The blood left my fingers and toes. The room was spinning and he was stopping me from getting out because he was sitting on the bed between me exiting the bathroom and the door but in a nonthreatening manner. Oh, and by the way, I didn’t say no. But you know, I didn’t know how I got here. What choices had I made?"
"It’s a bulls--- #MeToo revisionism and everyone’s buying it."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.