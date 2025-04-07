EXCLUSIVE: 'Third Wheel' Ben Affleck's 'Constant Cozying Up to Ex Jennifer Garner' Has 'Forced Her into Couples' Therapy' With Lover Jonathan Miller
Screen stunner Jennifer Garner and her businessman boyfriend, John Miller, have been driven into couples therapy by the third wheel in their relationship – Garner's ex-hubby Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck, 52, has leaned heavily on Garner ever since his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 55, imploded last year, and our sources said Miller finally hit his breaking point when he saw photos of the exes getting cozy during their son Samuel's 13th birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif., on March 2.
The Argo star was leaning in close and had his arms wrapped around Jennifer, who didn't seem to mind.
"John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him," our insider said. "He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks."
According to our source, Affleck's constant presence has a lot to do with the kids they coparent – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel – but it has even more to do with the fact that the Alias beauty nurtures his neediness.
It apparently riles divorced dad of two Miller, 47, who started dating Garner, 52, in 2018.
They separated in 2020 but reconciled less than a year later.
"John is demanding that she set better boundaries with Ben," our source added.
"He's not asking her to boot him from her life completely, but he's sick and tired of being made to look like some sort of fool," our source said.
They added: "Ben is always over at the house and usually stays for dinner, and he's there on every holiday of the year, too.
"No matter how hard Garner tries to distance herself from Affleck, he hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe."
"Jen and John have been having this same conversation for nearly a year, and no matter how many times she promises to handle things differently, she always seems to slip back into the same dynamic with Ben," our insider said.
They added: "It's becoming clear that therapy may be the only way they can resolve this issue, so they're looking for a good counselor they can trust."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Garner and Affleck also tried therapy before finally giving up on their marriage in 2015.
Our source concluded: "Hopefully couples therapy will work out better for Jen and John."