EXCLUSIVE: 'Third Wheel' Ben Affleck's 'Constant Cozying Up to Ex Jennifer Garner' Has 'Forced Her into Couples' Therapy' With Lover Jonathan Miller

Screen stunner Jennifer Garner and her businessman boyfriend, John Miller, have been driven into couples therapy by the third wheel in their relationship – Garner's ex-hubby Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck, 52, has leaned heavily on Garner ever since his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 55, imploded last year, and our sources said Miller finally hit his breaking point when he saw photos of the exes getting cozy during their son Samuel's 13th birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif., on March 2.

The Argo star was leaning in close and had his arms wrapped around Jennifer, who didn't seem to mind.