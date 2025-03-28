Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller 'Forcing Her To Choose Between Him and Her Ex Ben Affleck'
Ben Affleck's recent love-fest aimed at ex-wife Jennifer Garner has captured the attention of her new boyfriend John Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck gushed about Garner in an interview – as the two have been spending increasing amounts of time together.
In his recent GQ interview, Affleck discussed the current state of his relationship with his ex, also 52, saying: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."
It was just the most recent praise the Justice League star has heaped on her, even though she has long moved on with CaliBurger CEO Miller, 47, who isn't thrilled about becoming a "third wheel" in his own relationship.
A source told Star: "John resents that Ben leans so heavily on her. It’s like ben expects Jen to drop everything whenever he snaps his fingers. John’s tired of it."
Now it appears Miller is striking back, after he was spotted getting cozy with his own ex-wife, Caroline Campbell.
The exes were spotted reconnecting in Los Angeles earlier this month. driving around in the same car.
An insider said that may have been by design: "A lot of people think John was sending Jen a message by being seen with Caroline. John is understandably losing his patience."
Garner has tried repeatedly to convince her new man she and Affleck are just friends, but apparently to no avail.
The source added: "He can see that Ben’s totally sweet on Jen and clearly trying to woo her back.
"She’s told John that Ben has no intention of making any moves on her and that they are like brother and sister, and that she wouldn’t have any interest romantically, even if Ben did make a move."
Affleck and Garner married back in 2005, and after 13 years of marriage, they called it quits.
The Alias star tried to justify that she and Affleck need to get along for the sake of the kids. But Miller's not buying that.
The insider spilled: "Nobody denies Jen and Ben have the right to stay friendly – especially as they’re co-parenting three kids.
"But the fact that Jen is now cuddling up to Ben in public and spending more time at his house is taking things to a whole new level."
The two recently took their children paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles, where the exes shared a very sweet moment together and tenderly embraced each other.
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Jennifer Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the the dad-of-three was hoping to get back with her.
A RadarOnline source noted: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben.
"He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."