Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller 'Forcing Her To Choose Between Him and Her Ex Ben Affleck'

In his recent GQ interview, Affleck discussed the current state of his relationship with his ex, also 52, saying: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."

It was just the most recent praise the Justice League star has heaped on her, even though she has long moved on with CaliBurger CEO Miller, 47, who isn't thrilled about becoming a "third wheel" in his own relationship.

A source told Star: "John resents that Ben leans so heavily on her. It’s like ben expects Jen to drop everything whenever he snaps his fingers. John’s tired of it."

Now it appears Miller is striking back, after he was spotted getting cozy with his own ex-wife, Caroline Campbell.