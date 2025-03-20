EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Romance — From Her Sneaky Visits to Bachelor Pad to How PDA Was 'Her Way of Telling World She's Forgiven Him'

"It's no secret Ben's been leaning on Jen more and more since he split from Jennifer Lopez last year," a source said. "It's hard not to notice how close they've gotten."

With this new PDA, however, said the insider, "there's been a lot of buzz that they could be rekindling the romance, judging by all the time they've been spending together and their cozy behavior at the paintball park." Notably, the rendezvous came barely a week after Affleck's divorce from Lopez 55, was finalized.

The pair's giggly encounter made their connection clear; but experts told RadarOnline.com even more truth is in the details. The Air star's pelvis – first posture, for instance, "communicates his desire to be sexually intimate or a familiarity with her based on their old relationship," body language pro Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language and Charisma, confirmed.

She continued: "His hug is not something you do with an ex," she continued. "Wrapping his arm all the way around the front of her body, with the position of his pelvis and ventral front and heart window in contact with her body, it all infers a familiarity and desire for sexual ownership."

That's rich, considering what Affleck has put Garner through. Five years after the pair announced their split amid rumors of infidelity as well as his struggles with gambling and alcohol addiction, Affleck admitted to The New York Times that their divorce, finalized in 2018, was the "biggest regret of my life."