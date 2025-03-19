Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Reveals Defense Strategy to Disprove Blake Lively's Claims of Sexual Harassment — After Husband Ryan Reynolds Ditched Actress on Red Carpet

Appearing on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Freedman argued the case is more "she said, he said" than grounded in facts.

He said: "Whether she felt harassed or not is one thing. But does it rise to the legal definition of harassment? The answer is no."

The lawyer said the law doesn't bend to opinion.

"I can’t speak to how someone feels," he continued. "People can feel different ways about different things and everyone is entitled to their own feeling, but from a legal perspective, the question really is was there harassment?"

Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni back in December, as he then would then hit back with a $400million countersuit against the Hollywood couple.