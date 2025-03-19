Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Reveals Defense Strategy to Disprove Blake Lively's Claims of Sexual Harassment — After Husband Ryan Reynolds Ditched Actress on Red Carpet
Justin Baldoni's lawyer has revealed his strategy for dismissing the sexual harassment charges levied against his client by Blake Lively, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the ongoing legal drama continues, it's taking its toll on the actress and her marriage with husband Ryan Reynolds.
Lively has famously slammed her former director and co-star with a sexual harassment lawsuit, pointing to his alleged behavior on the set of their film It Ends with Us.
Among her accusations, she noted a specific dance scene, in which she said Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.
However, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said this scene will be one of key components of his defense: "There were certain things that were alleged in the pleadings that she calls harassment and that will be the subject of that matter."
Appearing on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Freedman argued the case is more "she said, he said" than grounded in facts.
He said: "Whether she felt harassed or not is one thing. But does it rise to the legal definition of harassment? The answer is no."
The lawyer said the law doesn't bend to opinion.
"I can’t speak to how someone feels," he continued. "People can feel different ways about different things and everyone is entitled to their own feeling, but from a legal perspective, the question really is was there harassment?"
Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni back in December, as he then would then hit back with a $400million countersuit against the Hollywood couple.
The back-and-forth between Baldoni and Lively is now reportedly affecting her marriage to Deadpool star Reynolds.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Reynolds was nowhere to be seen as his wife took to the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Another Simple Favor.
Reynolds noticeable absence came after he made a joke at her expense during the big celebration for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary.
During the show, SNL vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were trading jokes, as the Parks and Recreation actress then looked into the audience and said: "Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?"
Reynolds replied: "Why? What have you heard?"
And one source believes that unexpected joke – and the mixed reaction – is the reason the Green Lantern actor was not with Lively at the premiere.
The insider told DailyMail: "SNL was a test to see how fans would react to them. It was their first outing together since Blake filed and it did not bode well for them.
"Ryan and Blake both (now) realize that, if their careers are to survive, they cannot be involved in the same projects because everything will be heavily scrutinized."
The source added: "Really, it's about protecting their separate incomes. Blake is unsure about the future of her career because of the backlash she has received. She does not want to have a family with no income, and she knows that Ryan's career has so far survived the fallout."
However, in response, Reynolds' rep told the outlet "several other actors (also) attended premieres at SXSW without their spouses or significant others."
A judge recently scheduled a trial date for both of the lawsuits for March 2026.