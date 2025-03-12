Revealed: The REAL Reason Ryan Reynolds Ditched Wife Blake Lively on Red Carpet at Premiere of Her 'Feud-Hit' Movie 'Another Simple Favor'

The Hollywood star did not have Reynolds in her corner on the red carpet, despite their appearance together on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special a few weeks ago.

During the episode, SNL vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were trading jokes, as the Parks and Recreation actress then looked into the audience and said: "Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?"

Reynolds replied: "Why? What have you heard?"

And now one source believes that unexpected joke – and the mixed reaction – is the reason the Deadpool actor was not with Lively at the premiere.