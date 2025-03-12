Your tip
Revealed: The REAL Reason Ryan Reynolds Ditched Wife Blake Lively on Red Carpet at Premiere of Her 'Feud-Hit' Movie 'Another Simple Favor'

Split photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds bailed on Blake Lively amid their legal troubles with Justin Baldoni.

March 11 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds was nowhere to be seen as his wife, Blake Lively, took to the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Another Simple Favor, amid her legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Lively was all smiles at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, as her co-star Anna Kendrick is also said to have thrown some shade her way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood star did not have Reynolds in her corner on the red carpet, despite their appearance together on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special a few weeks ago.

During the episode, SNL vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were trading jokes, as the Parks and Recreation actress then looked into the audience and said: "Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?"

Reynolds replied: "Why? What have you heard?"

And now one source believes that unexpected joke – and the mixed reaction – is the reason the Deadpool actor was not with Lively at the premiere.

The insider told DailyMail: "SNL was a test to see how fans would react to them. It was their first outing together since Blake filed and it did not bode well for them.

"Ryan and Blake both (now) realize that, if their careers are to survive, they cannot be involved in the same projects because everything will be heavily scrutinized."

The source added: "Really, it's about protecting their separate incomes. Blake is unsure about the future of her career because of the backlash she has received. She does not want to have a family with no income, and she knows that Ryan's career has so far survived the fallout."

However, in response, Reynolds' rep told the outlet "several other actors (also) attended premieres at SXSW without their spouses or significant others."

While on the red carpet, Kendrick, who was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans, was asked by a reporter about her time working with Lively.

"What does it mean to be working with Blake Lively again?" they asked the Twilight star.

Kendrick replied: "Oh, you know," and continued to walk the red carpet and greet fans, with many people thinking the movie star made a tiny dig at Lively.

All this comes after the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni back in December. Baldoni would then hit back with a $400million countersuit against the Hollywood couple.

The 41-year-old also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's original claims.

Last week, lawyers for the famous pair couple and Baldoni duked it out during the second hearing in their legal war.

During the dial-in hearing, Lively's attorney, Meryl Conant Governski, requested Judge Liman to only allow Baldoni's lawyers access to Lively and Reynolds' conversations and to not allow Baldoni to see them.

"There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high-profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Governski explained according to Page Six.

She added: "There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders."

The lawyer, however, did not mention any celebrity friends by name.

A judge has scheduled a trial date for both of the lawsuits for March 2026.

