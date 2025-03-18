Your tip
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Cerreti's Massive Relationship Secret Revealed — With Insiders Telling Why He Broke His Infamous 'Under-25' Dating Rule

March 18 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Cerreti's massive relationship secret has been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal why the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood finally broke his infamous "under-25" dating rule.

leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti beach pics mega
Source: MEGA

Over the years, DiCaprio, 50, has seemingly never dated a woman over the age of 25.

Over the years, DiCaprio, 50, has seemingly never dated a woman over the age of 25.

While the Hollywood actor has never confirmed this rule, fans have noticed how his romantic relationships come to an end once the woman hits that milestone age.

For example - DiCaprio dated Bar Refaeli until 2010, the year she turned 25, then the actor also dated Kelly Rohrbach in 2015, the year she turned 25.

He also dated Nina Agdal from 2016 until 2017 — which happened to be the year she celebrated her 25th birthday.

DiCaprio then left fans shocked when he got involved with a 26-year-old Italian model named Vittoria Ceretti.

The model has been married once before to a 36-year-old Italian-American DJ named Matteo Milleri.

Perhaps one key factor was the reason behind DiCaprio breaking his alleged dating rule – she's in no rush to walk down the aisle again.

According to a DailyMail.com insider, Ceretti not being in a rush to get married again has allowed her relationship with the A-list actor to continue despite her being over the age of 25.

leonardo dicaprio sick of looking flabby
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio has been in a handful of serious relationships, but never married.

The site's insider added: "With previous relationships, he felt a certain pressure to make it official with talk of marriage, but there is no rush to change what (he and Ceretti) have right now. She is the realest girlfriend he has ever had, and she makes him feel genuinely loved.

"You can see that they both appreciate what they have. (She) understands that his schedule can change, and she never shows any jealousy."

As one of the most famous actors, the leading man is constantly surrounded by women, if it's on a movie set or even just on a massive multi-million dollar yacht - but luckily, that isn't an issue for DiCaprio's girlfriend.

The insider said: "He appreciates that so much, because it is important to him to have his own life alongside his life with Vittoria, who also has the space to concentrate on her own successful career.

"It just works, and friends believe she will be the one, because she isn't pressuring him into marriage."

leonardo dicaprios girlfriend vittoria ceretti
Source: @VITTORIA/INSTAGRAM

The couple has previously sparked engagement rumors.

Back in 2016, DiCaprio opened up about the possibility of him tying the knot to Parade magazine.

He said: "That time will come when that time comes. The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens."

However, almost a decade later, the Hollywood stud's thoughts on marriage seemed to have changed.

According to a Page Six insider, DiCaprio "doesn’t see himself ever getting married" and "is happy with where things are at" with his longtime girlfriend.

The source added: "Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes."

