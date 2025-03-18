Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Cerreti's Massive Relationship Secret Revealed — With Insiders Telling Why He Broke His Infamous 'Under-25' Dating Rule

RadarOnline.com can reveal why the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood finally broke his infamous "under-25" dating rule.

Over the years, DiCaprio, 50, has seemingly never dated a woman over the age of 25.

While the Hollywood actor has never confirmed this rule, fans have noticed how his romantic relationships come to an end once the woman hits that milestone age.

For example - DiCaprio dated Bar Refaeli until 2010, the year she turned 25, then the actor also dated Kelly Rohrbach in 2015, the year she turned 25.

He also dated Nina Agdal from 2016 until 2017 — which happened to be the year she celebrated her 25th birthday.