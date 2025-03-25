Ben Affleck Finally Breaks Silence on 'Embarrassing' Divorce From Jennifer Lopez — As His Spurned Ex Loses It in Public After Being Left 'Fuming' By Actor 'Secretly Dating' Former Wife Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck has finally opened up about the "fractures" he had during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, while praising his previous partner, Jennifer Garner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Jenny From the Block singer reportedly lashed out after the revelations, snapping at a photographer outside a Broadway play.
After finalizing his divorce from Lopez in January, Affleck felt free to reflect on their failed marriage.
The Good Will Hunting star and his Grammy winning ex collaborated last year on her version of their story, her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
Affleck set things straight this time, telling GQ: "I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something."
But the actor insisted there was no evil behind their breakup. They were just two different people, with two different opinions on celebrity.
He clarified: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.
"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."
Affleck reflected that he knew life with the superstar would mean being thrust into the spotlight, but added that level of attention is not who he is.
He said: "You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture.
"It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"
However, elsewhere in the interview, the movie star gushed over ex-wife Garner, to whom he continues to grow closer.
Affleck said: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the the dad-of-three was hoping to get back with her.
A RadarOnline source noted: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben.
"He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
Affleck's countering views on the two Jennifers in his life caught the attention of Lopez, who apparently did not take his dismissal of their marriage well.
After attending Sunday night’s black-tie Broadway premiere of Othello with her 17-year-old child Emme, Lopez is said to have raged when a photographer got to close as they left the theater.
A source told Page Six the Lets Get Loud songstress lashed out after the cameraman and his "huge" camera tried to come between the two.
When the lens was shoved in the teen’s face, Lopez "went mama bear,” the insider claimed.