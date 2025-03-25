Ben Affleck Finally Breaks Silence on 'Embarrassing' Divorce From Jennifer Lopez — As His Spurned Ex Loses It in Public After Being Left 'Fuming' By Actor 'Secretly Dating' Former Wife Jennifer Garner

After finalizing his divorce from Lopez in January, Affleck felt free to reflect on their failed marriage.

The Good Will Hunting star and his Grammy winning ex collaborated last year on her version of their story, her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Affleck set things straight this time, telling GQ: "I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something."

But the actor insisted there was no evil behind their breakup. They were just two different people, with two different opinions on celebrity.

He clarified: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."