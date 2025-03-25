Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Where 'Father of the Bride' Cast Is Now — 34 Years After Soppy Iconic Film Hit Big Screen

Photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton
Source: YouTube/@YouTube Movies & TV

'Father of the Bride' became an iconic film 34 years ago when it premiered.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal where the cast members are today – including Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short.

steve martin considers retirement
Source: MEGA

Steve Martin

Martin, 79, has starred in some of the most famous films to hit the big screen. Besides returning to star in the 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, he also had roles in It's Complicated, Bringing Down the House, Cheaper By The Dozen, The Pink Panther and Love the Coopers.

Over the years, he has released best-selling comedy albums, written books and an autobiography, and even won a Grammy.

Currently, he stars on the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building alongside Short and Selena Gomez.

needy and lonely al pacino lusting after former movie wife diane keaton but actress isnt interested in his desperate advances
Source: MEGA

Diana Keaton

Over the years, Keaton, 79, has transformed into an actress, director, author and style icon.

She's also starred in a series of famous movies - And So It Goes, Because I Said So, Morning Glory, The Big Wedding and 5 Flights Up.

When she isn't busy being a Hollywood icon, she's enjoying time with her two adopted children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25.

father of the bride cast
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Decades after her iconic role as the 22-year-old bride in the film, she became a real-life bride to country music superstar Brad Paisley.

Williams-Paisley returned for the film's sequel and has starred in many Lifetime films and Hallmark Christmas movies.

The actress, now 53, currently lives in Tennessee with her husband and sons.

She also released a memoir, Where the Light Gets In, documenting her mother’s battles with dementia.

father of the bride cast
Source: MEGA

George Newbern

In the film, Newbern starred as the future husband of the lead character, Annie.

Over the years, he has starred in other films, including 3 Day Test, Far Harbor, The Sons of Mistletoe and The Heart of Christmas.

Newman is also known as the voice of Superman in the animated series Justice League and its sequels

The actor has been married to his college sweetheart, Marietta, for 35 years, and the two share three children.

martin short and meryl streep spark dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Short's reps previously denied dating rumors and said the co-stars were 'just friends'.

Martin Short

Short, 74, played the hilarious wedding planner in the iconic movie.

Now, the actor often appears on Saturday Night Live - but has a handful of roles in films such as The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, The Willoughbys and Jiminy Glick in Lalawood.

He currently stars in Only Murderers in the Building with Martin.

Short is also rumored to be dating the one and only, Meryl Streep.

