EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Where 'Father of the Bride' Cast Is Now — 34 Years After Soppy Iconic Film Hit Big Screen

Martin, 79, has starred in some of the most famous films to hit the big screen. Besides returning to star in the 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, he also had roles in It's Complicated, Bringing Down the House, Cheaper By The Dozen, The Pink Panther and Love the Coopers.

Over the years, he has released best-selling comedy albums, written books and an autobiography, and even won a Grammy.

Currently, he stars on the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building alongside Short and Selena Gomez.