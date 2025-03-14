Your tip
Meryl Streep

'Worst Kept Secret': Meryl Streep and Martin Short's Odd Couple Romance Finally 'Confirmed' — 'They've Been Together For More Than a YEAR!'

Photo of Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short spark romance rumors as they reportedly showcase their relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 14 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's "worst kept secret" has finally been "confirmed" - "they've been together for more than a year."

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the newest couple in Hollywood who attempted to keep their romance private.

meryl streep martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short made their romance public at 'SNL's' 50th anniversary bash.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars were "surprised" after their relationship turned romantic, as it was "completely unexpected" –especially because the two weren't "looking for a relationship when they started dating."

A Page Six insider said: "Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."

Luckily, for the new couple, their "friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together."

Besides both being Hollywood icons, the two have also bonded over the loss of their exes.

Before Streep was married to her now ex-husband Don Gummer, who she split with in 2017 after 40 years of marriage, she dated actor John Cazale.

The Devil Wears Prada actress cared for him until he died from lung cancer in March 1978.

As for Martin, he was married to his wife, Nancy Dolman, for three decades before she died in 2010 after her battle with ovarian cancer.

meryl streep
Source: MEGA

Despite being happy in their new romance, the two aren't rushing down the aisle – just yet.

The site's source said: "Meryl is still legally married to Don but even if she were divorced, that’s just not something that she or Martin are interested in. They’re happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend."

"They’ve been friends for years and have several mutual friends."

Even though the couple tried to keep their romance private, fans of their hit Hulu show started to suspect they were dating after they were spotted holding hands multiple times last year.

One person asked on X: "Ooooohhhh…are they together-together?"

"I love this for them so much," said another on the platform.

"They’re holding hands! It’s true," a third wrote.

martin short and meryl streep spark dating rumors
Source: MEGA

More recently, the two were spotted out together at the same events, twice in the same night.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Streep and Short were spotted at Saturday Night Live. The two were spotted talking with security and even greeting their fans.

Earlier that same evening, the pair attended the Broadway show Oh, Mary!.

The musical's Instagram page shared a photo of the Hulu stars posing with the cast – as well as other celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

