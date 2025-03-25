Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

BREAKING: 'Latin Marilyn Monroe' Cindyana Santangelo Dead at 58 — After Actress Received 'Cosmetic Shots in Her Home' as Authorities Investigate Mysterious Case

Cindyana Santangelo has died following an at-home cosmetic procedure.

March 25 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Cindyana Santangelo, once branded as the "Latin Marilyn Monroe," has died at the age of 58.

While her cause of death has yet to be determined, Santangelo is believed to have recently received cosmetic shots in her home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cindyana Santangelo has died.

According to police, first responders were called Monday afternoon to Santangelo's Malibu home for a medical emergency, as she was then rushed to a local hospital.

Tragically, Santangelo was pronounced dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies learned Santangelo – who once appeared in Hollywood Homicide alongside Harrison Ford – had received cosmetic shots in her home, however, at the moment there is no evidence it is linked to her passing.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to investigators.

Santangelo was once called the "Latin Marilyn Monroe" by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. However, she was also known for her acting credits, including a recurring role on Married With Children as Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room.

The star also appeared on popular shows including ER and CSI: Miami.

Santangelo notably danced in the music video for Young MC's classic hit Bust a Move as well, as she showed off her best moves in tiny shorts with a stop sign printed on them.

The entertainer's final Instagram post was on March 8, as she posted a stunning selfie of herself without a caption.

"Hello beautiful!" one person wrote at the time in the comments section, as another added, "Gorgeous!"

More details to follow...

