The REAL Reasons Behind Elon Musk's DOGE Exit Exposed In the Words of White House Insiders — 'It's a Mix of Disappointment and Vendetta'

The report suggested an apparent rift between Trump and Musk – who have been attached at the hip for months – had finally taken its toll.

The White House was quick to shut down the claims, with Leavitt writing on X: "This 'scoop' is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete."

Meanwhile, the Tesla founder also responded: "Yeah, fake news."

However, it is the rush to hit back at the report that has led to more wild theories that Musk has been forced out of the administration.