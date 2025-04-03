The REAL Reasons Behind Elon Musk's DOGE Exit Exposed In the Words of White House Insiders — 'It's a Mix of Disappointment and Vendetta'
Elon Musk is said to be ditching his lead position at DOGE, but the reasons behind the decision now seem to be coming to light: he's been a big disappointment.
The White House and press secretary Karoline Leavitt have already bashed the reports, which claim the billionaire has become an "unpredictable, unmanageable force," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, April 2, Politico reported President Donald Trump informed his inner circle Musk – known as "First Buddy" – is planning to step back from his advisory role at DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency.
The advisory board was first created to operate from outside government to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."
Since its formation, the organization has gutted thousands of federal employees and divisions, with a goal of cutting down at least $1trillion from the federal budget.
The report suggested an apparent rift between Trump and Musk – who have been attached at the hip for months – had finally taken its toll.
The White House was quick to shut down the claims, with Leavitt writing on X: "This 'scoop' is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete."
Meanwhile, the Tesla founder also responded: "Yeah, fake news."
However, it is the rush to hit back at the report that has led to more wild theories that Musk has been forced out of the administration.
Musk, 53, is said to not see eye-to-eye with Trump's Chief of Staff Wiles, as she has reportedly been upset by the businessman's failure to keep her in the loop with DOGE's plans.
Insiders have now suggested Wiles could have been behind the DOGE exit report
It is also believed Musk is simply not good for Trump, especially after he failed to help the candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Brad Schimel, win, even after Musk donated $20million to the campaign. Sources now claim Trump was left "highly disappointed" with the result.
Musk bailing on Doge may be a good thing, however, as his behavior recently has led to Tesla to take a major hit.
Tesla recently wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022, as shares of the company dropped 36% in the first three months of the year.
During a rally on March 30 in support of a right-wing judge, Musk told the crowd: “My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half... This is a very expensive job is what I’m saying.”
There are also signs if Musk does indeed make his DOGE exit, the Tesla stock will rebound, given it increased five percent after the Politico report was published.
Despite the noise, Musk is seemingly staying at DOGE... for now. Even his father, Errol, believes the same.
He previously said: "I don't see Elon walking away from Trump. Claims that they might be bashing heads because there are two egos in the room are unfounded.
"There is absolutely no difficulty between Elon and the Congress or Elon and Trump or Elonand anyone with his work that he is doing with DOGE. They are simply spreading these rumors to try to hurt him."