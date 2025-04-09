The End Is Near? Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Friendship May Soon Collapse as 'Cracks' Are Visible — With Billionaire's Legacy on Cusp of 'Sad' Downfall

Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones and executive editor Claire Howorth joined forces with Hive editor Michael Calderon on the publication's podcast Inside the Hive to discuss how Musk and Trump could soon call it quits on one another. Contributing editor Zoë Bernard also touched on how she believes Musk's previous liberal views may be what drives him away from Trump.

After Trump announced his tariffs hike, including a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions, Musk saw his net worth cut down by $30.9billion.

“It’s only a matter of time before the bromance between Trump and Elon goes south, and it does seem like there are some cracks showing in his relationship with the Trump administration as recently as the last few days," Jones said on the podcast.