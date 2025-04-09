The End Is Near? Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Friendship May Soon Collapse as 'Cracks' Are Visible — With Billionaire's Legacy on Cusp of 'Sad' Downfall
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been attached at the hip for months, but they each may be going their separate ways as cracks are said to be showing.
The Tesla founder has been hit hard by the president's tariffs increase, leading to billions of dollars cut from his net worth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones and executive editor Claire Howorth joined forces with Hive editor Michael Calderon on the publication's podcast Inside the Hive to discuss how Musk and Trump could soon call it quits on one another. Contributing editor Zoë Bernard also touched on how she believes Musk's previous liberal views may be what drives him away from Trump.
After Trump announced his tariffs hike, including a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions, Musk saw his net worth cut down by $30.9billion.
“It’s only a matter of time before the bromance between Trump and Elon goes south, and it does seem like there are some cracks showing in his relationship with the Trump administration as recently as the last few days," Jones said on the podcast.
Bernard added: “It’s hard for me to imagine that any of these billionaires that supported Trump are happy right now. Elon Musk included, but I think I don’t know what he will do politically, given that he’s put all of his chips in the Trump corner at this point. So, I mean, he can’t go back to the liberal side.”
Before landing in Trump's corner and becoming part of the MAGA crowd, Musk was more liberal, with a shift happening around 2020, when entrepreneurs in California were “knocking up against more and more regulation,” according to Bernard.
She said: “I think it was a convergence of, you know, hating the media and seeing institutions like the media as this arm of liberalism and the Democratic Party, and then also bumping up against these regulations that made it increasingly difficult for him to innovate with Tesla.”
After California health officials temporarily shut down Tesla factories, the billionaire fumed and made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he rambled about “anti-globalization and anti-globalists."
“Those are all very (right-wing) terms now, and I feel like that interview was a seed,” Howorth suggested. However, Musk appeared to be pushed ever closer to Trump in 2021, when then-president Joe Biden snubbed Tesla from electric vehicle summit.
Calderon claimed the 53-year-old “thought Tesla should be there and apparently they were not.”
While Musk is now seemingly an extension of Trump that may not remain the case, as aside the tariff increase, the 78-year-old put restrictions on the businessman during a meeting, hinted at his exit from the Department of Government Efficiency, and is already sick of him according to a body language expert.
Musk's own brother Kimbal even called out Trump and his tariffs, calling them a "permanent tax on the American consumer."
As for Musk, it is believed his legacy has now taken a dark turn amid his love for Trump.
Howorth explained: “It’s actually kind of sad, because his legacy could have been that of a climate change evangelist who made a beautiful, efficient, and relatively affordable vehicle and helped astronauts explore space and expanded medical understanding of the brain.
"And now he’s gonna go down as a chainsawing maniac.”
Musk's fanbase also seems to be slowly turning on him, after he called Trump's top advisor Peter Navarro a "moron" after the 75-year-old labeled Tesla a "car assembler" and not a “car manufacturer."